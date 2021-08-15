White Sox rally falls short as Yankees win series

La Russa was ejected after Eloy Jiménez struck out looking against Jonathan Loaisiga for the second out of the eighth.

Jiménez didn't like the call, jumped up in disbelief and had words for umpire Mike Estabrook. La Russa then came out of the dugout and was quickly ejected. It was La Russa's second ejection of the season and 90th of his career.

"I wasn't vulgar, but I did challenge his calls and you get ejected for that," La Russa said.

Luke Voit hit a two-run homer in the ninth for the Yankees, who went 5-1 in the season series against Chicago. Cortes (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in his first win since Aug. 6, 2019, versus Baltimore.

New York has won 10 of its last 11 series. It is a season-high 13 games over .500 at 65-52.

Manager Aaron Boone said he didn't believe the team was going to break down even when it was 41-40 on July 3.

"I really felt like with this group there is an underlying confidence that has existed even in our worst of days this year," he said. "Maybe at times, maybe not rightfully so, but I do believe they always believed we were going to turn this around and we were going to get them rolling. I don't think that belief ever wavered even in the worst of days."

Notes: Boone said first baseman Anthony Rizzo, out with the coronavirus since Aug. 8, is set for a cardiac evaluation on Monday. If all goes well, he will work out at Yankee Stadium the same day. ... Sox utilityman Leury García was placed on the seven-day concussion list, and infielder Danny Mendick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. García injured himself trying to catch Giancarlo Stanton's ninth-inning home run in the Field of Dreams game.

