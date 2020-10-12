 Skip to main content
White Sox, Rick Renteria 'part ways' after four seasons
White Sox, Rick Renteria 'part ways' after four seasons

White Sox manager Rick Renteria and the team agreed to part ways on Monday.

CHICAGO — The White Sox will have a new manager in 2021.

The club announced Monday that it and manager Rick Renteria "agreed to part ways" after a season in which the Sox reached the postseason for the first time in 12 years.

Renteria was hired to guide the team through a rebuild, replacing Robin Ventura after serving for one year as the team's bench coach. 

After records of 67-95, 62-100 and 72-89 in Renteria's first three seasons, the Sox were 35-25 this year and lost in the first round of the American League playoffs to the Oakland A's.

Though Renteria was praised for his mentoring of the team's rising stars, including Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada, his management of the bullpen drew criticism — especially in the decisive third game of the playoff series against the A's.

Prior to joining the Sox, Renteria managed the Cubs for one season — going 73-89 in 2014 — before being replaced by Joe Maddon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

