White Sox tame Tigers 5-0 to complete sweep

CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 5-0 Thursday to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.

Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk to earn the victory, his fifth in seven career decisions against Detroit, as Chicago completed a 5-2 homestand with its fifth straight win. The right-hander also struck out 13 against Oakland on Aug. 11, 2019.

“He did a really nice job of finishing his work for the day," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Obviously, he kept us in the ballgame the whole day and gave us the opportunity to do what we needed to do. And the offense did the rest.”

The White Sox hadn’t swept a four-game set against the Tigers since Sept. 1-4, 2005, the year of their only World Series title since the 1917 season.

"We knew day one of spring training, just looking around the locker room, seeing the young guys (and) how far we’ve come ... it’s about time for us to turn that corner,” Giolito said. "The more that we’re playing together, even though this is kind of a weird year, a shortened year, we’re coming together. We’re getting closer.”