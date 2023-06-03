MONTICELLO – Hanover Central ran into the proverbial buzzsaw on Saturday at the Twin Lakes Class 3A Semistate, falling to No. 3 New Prairie 12-2 in five innings.

“We definitely put it all out on the field today,” senior Mariah Bonner said. “It was a little rough, but we were trying to stay together as much as we could.”

The game was tied 1-1 before New Prairie exploded for six runs in the third inning.

“That’s what sucks the most, that one inning that hurts,” said senior catcher Cydney Drousias, who will play next year at Lewis University.

No. 8 Hanover finished the season 23-3, and it didn’t want to let how they went out dampen the season.

“This game definitely does not define the amazingness, the wonderfulness — everything about this team,” said senior Claudia McMahon, who had one of Hanover’s five hits. “I mean, it's been the best year of my high school career, and I feel like we had fun and we made this season really magical.”

New Prairie (29-5) broke the game open with that big third inning to take a 7-1 lead. Randi Robawkowski, Abby Robakwoski and Makayla Collins all singled to load the bases with no outs. Starting pitcher Ava Geyer helped herself with a two-run single and Emily Mrozinski followed with a two-run double for a 5-1 advantage.

The Cougars plated two more runs with the help of two Wildcat errors for an insurmountable 7-1 lead.

“Our wheels sort of fell off a little bit there,” Hanover coach Sam Antkiewicz said. “We've never really had a game like that this year. Defensively we had some lapses, and then it sort of snowballed. Then one thing led to another and our pitchers have to pitch extra extra pitches.”

Payton Antkiewicz started the game for Hanover, and she was relieved by Elle Mowry in the third inning after Geyer’s hit.

“They capitalized on our mistakes,” coach Antkiewicz said. “ You don't like to see it end like this. We told our girls to not let this game define our season. We've had a great season. ‘Hold your heads high.’ We graduate four seniors, and I'm very proud of those four seniors. They all played all year, and they led by example. They put the program in a good place. They leave it in a good place. We’re very glad, very appreciative.”

Hanover took a 1-0 lead in the top of first when Gabi Comia singled, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error on the play. Comia scored on a fielder’s choice.

Abby Robakowksi’s run-scoring double tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning.

Comia collected two singles to lead the Wildcats, while McMahon, Drousias and Kaitlin Duffy each had singles.

McMahon said her teammates and coaches made it a memorable season.

“We added new coaches this year who really helped me mentally and just the atmosphere — we made this fun and we made our team good,” she said.

Hanover moves to the Northwest Crossroads Conference at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

“We want to start playing more and better competition throughout the season to prepare us for situations and games like this in the postseason,” coach Antkiewicz said.

