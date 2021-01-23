Wireman twins power Kouts past Boone Grove en route to third straight PCC Tournament Title

BOONE GROVE — Cole Wireman wasted no time in the Porter County Conference Tournament championship on Saturday.
Kouts' star senior started the game with a breakaway steal for a layup, and the onslaught of Boone Grove was underway.
"They beat us the last time we played them, and we felt like we had to come out and prove something." Wireman said. "We knew we had to start on the defensive end because they were going to try to slow the game down and we had to speed them up so we could play more our style of play."
The Mustangs harassed the Wolves from start to finish, forcing several turnovers, to earn a 79-50 victory and their third consecutive PCC tourney crown.
Kouts (14-2) has now won 13 PCC tournament titles overall, but this is the first time the team has been able to retire the Gold Ball Trophy, which is sponsored by The Times. Every year, the winning team of the PCC tournament has its name placed on the base of the trophy.
Once a program's name appears three times on the same trophy, it is retired and the winning team is able to keep it.
"This group is putting a lot of pressure on the groups coming, but these guys wanted this. I think you could see that from the get go," Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. "That was one of their goals this year — to 3-peat and retire that Times trophy. So, I hope the Times has some money to buy a new one."
Wireman led all scorers with a game-high 27 points. He got going a bit in the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers and capped off his stellar performance with 10 points in the fourth quarter.
"It's a sad feeling, but it feels good to go out on top," Wireman said of playing in his final PCC tourney. "For our fans and everybody watching at home, this is really nice."
Not to be outdone, Wireman's twin brother, Cale, also had a big night. The fellow senior guard scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half, helping the Mustangs take a 43-14 lead into the break.
Cale Wireman said he had been in a shooting slump during the first two games of the PCC tourney, but he provided the hot hand when his team needed it the most.
"Nothing was falling for me (recently), but when I saw that first 3 go in, that kind of opened things up for me," Cale Wireman said. "They were running a zone, so after (I made a 3-pointer), I just went to the middle and was wide open. My teammates did a good job of passing it to me for some easy mid-range jumpers."
After the game, the Wiremans posed for several photos with the Golden Ball Trophy and the Keg, which is the PCC traveling trophy. A few of those photos included a cameo from the twins' older brother, Brent, who won a PCC tourney crown alongside his younger siblings in 2019 before graduating later that year.
Cale Wireman said it was an honor to share Saturday's victory with his big brother, as well as the rest of his family.
"Every year we've had family on the court, and our goal our sophomore year (and Brent's senior year) was to win our first one and get a chance to retire the Gold Ball because Kouts has never done that," Cale Wireman said. "So, it means a lot to have him and some of my other past teammates here for that."
Senior forwards Hunter Kneifel and Cooper Schoon had 14 points and 13 points, respectively, to round out a balanced effort by the Mustangs.
Junior guard Trey Steinhilber paced the Wolves (9-4) with 14 points, while senior guard Zachary Lomalie added 11 points.
Duzan said he was pleased with his players' defense against Steinhilber, who entered Saturday's contest averaging a team-high 18.4 points per game. The junior was limited to five points in the first half and three made field goals on the night.
"That was designed," Duzan said. "We knew he was going to have the ball a lot, and when he gave it up, we tried to not let him get it back. ... We knew if we could eliminate Trey, their halfcourt offense may struggle, and I think it did."
Cale Wireman said he would enjoy his team's latest feat for a little while but made it clear that the Mustangs aren't satisfied. Kouts will turn right back around and play at Boone Grove in its next game Jan. 29, and the senior won't allow his squad to overlook the Wolves.
"We just have to stay fired up and remember what happened last year," Cale Wireman said. "Last year, we had a game like this and beat them in the tournament and then came out and decided we didn't have to play hard, so they beat us (in the regular season). This year, we know we have to come and play hard."
Morgan Township senior Tate Ivanyo was given the annual M.E. Dinsmoore Mental Attitude Award after the championship.