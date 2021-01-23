Wireman twins power Kouts past Boone Grove en route to third straight PCC Tournament Title

BOONE GROVE — Cole Wireman wasted no time in the Porter County Conference Tournament championship on Saturday.

Kouts' star senior started the game with a breakaway steal for a layup, and the onslaught of Boone Grove was underway.

"They beat us the last time we played them, and we felt like we had to come out and prove something." Wireman said. "We knew we had to start on the defensive end because they were going to try to slow the game down and we had to speed them up so we could play more our style of play."

The Mustangs harassed the Wolves from start to finish, forcing several turnovers, to earn a 79-50 victory and their third consecutive PCC tourney crown.

Kouts (14-2) has now won 13 PCC tournament titles overall, but this is the first time the team has been able to retire the Gold Ball Trophy, which is sponsored by The Times. Every year, the winning team of the PCC tournament has its name placed on the base of the trophy.

Once a program's name appears three times on the same trophy, it is retired and the winning team is able to keep it.