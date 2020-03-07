Wisconsin beats Indiana to win share of Big Ten title

BLOOMINGTON — Brad Davison and a bunch of Wisconsin players jumped around as the buzzer sounded Saturday, celebrating the end of a five-year Big Ten title drought.
They just wished assistant coach Howard Moore could have been there with them.
Ten months after an automobile accident killed his wife, Jen, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn, and left him with severe burns, Moore was first and foremost in the team's thoughts after No. 24 Wisconsin beat Indiana 60-56.
"This whole period, this whole year we've been thinking about him," Davison said. "Not a day goes by that we don't think about him, and obviously this season was dedicated to him. So to go out like this with a regular-season Big Ten championship is crazy."
Moore's 13-year-old son, Jerell, suffered minor injuries in the crash that also killed the wrong-way driver who ran into the family's vehicle. In July, Howard Moore suffered a heart attack and the players haven't seen him since last summer.
The Badgers assured themselves at least a share of the Big Ten title. Losses by ninth-ranked Maryland and No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday would give Wisconsin the outright title.
Davison's tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:05 left gave Wisconsin the lead for good. The Badgers excelled on the other end of the floor, too, holding Indiana to one basket in the final 10 minutes.
Nate Reuvers finished with 17 points and Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Davison made two free throws with 7.1 seconds to seal the win and had 11 points.
Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6) has won eight straight.
Meanwhile, the Hoosiers (19-12, 9-11) lost for the third in four games — and this was one that got away. Indiana broke a 34-34 second-half tie with a 13-5 run and still appeared to be in control after taking a 51-44 lead at the 6:52 mark.
Instead, the Badgers scored 12 straight, forced 12 straight errant shots and never trailed after Davison's 3. Devonte Green scored all 16 of his points in the first half to lead the Hoosiers.
"They did a great job of being able to claw and hang, and then I thought their front court really finished us off," Indiana coach Archie Miller said.