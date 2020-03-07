Wisconsin beats Indiana to win share of Big Ten title

BLOOMINGTON — Brad Davison and a bunch of Wisconsin players jumped around as the buzzer sounded Saturday, celebrating the end of a five-year Big Ten title drought.

They just wished assistant coach Howard Moore could have been there with them.

Ten months after an automobile accident killed his wife, Jen, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn, and left him with severe burns, Moore was first and foremost in the team's thoughts after No. 24 Wisconsin beat Indiana 60-56.

"This whole period, this whole year we've been thinking about him," Davison said. "Not a day goes by that we don't think about him, and obviously this season was dedicated to him. So to go out like this with a regular-season Big Ten championship is crazy."

Moore's 13-year-old son, Jerell, suffered minor injuries in the crash that also killed the wrong-way driver who ran into the family's vehicle. In July, Howard Moore suffered a heart attack and the players haven't seen him since last summer.

The Badgers assured themselves at least a share of the Big Ten title. Losses by ninth-ranked Maryland and No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday would give Wisconsin the outright title.