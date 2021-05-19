Wisconsin recruit Bree Mitchell fits right in with Lake Central

ST. JOHN — Bree Mitchell entered this season with as much hype as any softball player has ever received without having taken the field in a high school game.
The Lake Central junior lived up to that hype by collecting six hits in her first seven high school at-bats.
Mitchell’s highly anticipated arrival came after she chose to compete in track as a freshman and COVID-19 wiped out her sophomore season.
Mitchell, who plays travel softball with the Illinois Chill, committed to Wisconsin last October and then made her debut with Lake Central in late March.
“It’s just been really exciting to finally be able to play with all of these girls,” Mitchell said. “This group is really talented and I love taking the field with them.”
Mitchell tried to balance her love of track and softball as a freshman, but when a late-season injury in track put her travel softball season in jeopardy, the outfielder decided to shift her focus. Although COVID wiped out her high school season last year, it didn’t slow Mitchell down from making an impact on the travel scene. In June, she was named one of the top club players in the country by FloSoftball and by October she committed to Wisconsin.
All of this took place before she played a single game in uniform for the Indians. Lake Central coach Jeff Sherman could hardly contain his excitement at adding such a talented player to an already loaded roster.
“Bree brings an obvious amount of softball talent,” Sherman said. “She’s an outstanding hitter and she brings an aspect of speed that we’ve had, but haven’t had as much of in the past few years.”
Mitchell’s speed was on full display on the final play of Lake Central’s 2-1 walk-off win over nationally ranked Marist (Illinois) on Monday. Not only did Mitchell score from first base on a hit to the outfield, but it was never really in question as to whether or not she’d make it.
“There wasn’t even a play at the plate,” Sherman said. “She gets going and she doesn’t slow down. That’s the way she is all the time. If she gets a hit, she sprints, if she gets a home run, she sprints around the bases and if she strikes out, she sprints back to the dugout.”
There have been a fair amount of home runs as well as strikeouts this season for Mitchell. Since her blistering start to the year, the talented outfielder has slowed considerably at the plate. She has the lowest batting average in the lineup (.269) and she leads the team with 17 strikeouts. Sherman doesn’t give those numbers a second thought when filling out the lineup card.
“The average might not be there, but look at her on-base percentage (.403),” Sherman said. “She is getting on base. If it’s not a hit, she is showing incredible patience by walking a lot and she’s gotten hit a few times. She gets on base and she comes around and scores. That’s really all that matters.”
For her part, the only stat that Mitchell worries about is winning. The Indians are 23-1 this season and have a handful of regular-season games left before the postseason begins later this month.
“We need to be clean on defense and we need to realize that we just need little hits when games are close,” Mitchell said. “These close games we’ve been in are my favorite. The harder a team is, the more exciting it is. In order for us to win these games, we know we all have to work together. We’ve got a great team and we can go far with one another.”