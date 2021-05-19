Wisconsin recruit Bree Mitchell fits right in with Lake Central

“Bree brings an obvious amount of softball talent,” Sherman said. “She’s an outstanding hitter and she brings an aspect of speed that we’ve had, but haven’t had as much of in the past few years.”

Mitchell’s speed was on full display on the final play of Lake Central’s 2-1 walk-off win over nationally ranked Marist (Illinois) on Monday. Not only did Mitchell score from first base on a hit to the outfield, but it was never really in question as to whether or not she’d make it.

“There wasn’t even a play at the plate,” Sherman said. “She gets going and she doesn’t slow down. That’s the way she is all the time. If she gets a hit, she sprints, if she gets a home run, she sprints around the bases and if she strikes out, she sprints back to the dugout.”

There have been a fair amount of home runs as well as strikeouts this season for Mitchell. Since her blistering start to the year, the talented outfielder has slowed considerably at the plate. She has the lowest batting average in the lineup (.269) and she leads the team with 17 strikeouts. Sherman doesn’t give those numbers a second thought when filling out the lineup card.