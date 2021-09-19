Wisdom sets Cubs rookie record with 27th HR, beat Brewers

Gustave took over for Boxberger and promptly walked David Bote and allowed Wisdom's 430-foot shot.

The Cubs delivered their big rally after getting just two hits in the first seven innings.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer struck out six and allowed one run, one hit and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He owns a 1.83 ERA over his last 13 appearances.

Lauer held the Cubs without a hit until Trayce Thompson sent an 0-2 pitch over the left-field wall with one out in the fifth to break a scoreless tie.

The homer was Thompson's first hit of any kind in the major leagues since June 14, 2018, when he was playing for the Chicago White Sox. It was his first MLB homer since May 3, 2018. He returned to the majors for the first time in over three years on Tuesday when the Cubs called him up from Triple-A Iowa.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Kolten Wong and Eduardo Escobar hit back-to-back RBI doubles off Adrian Sampson.

Adam Morgan (1-0) earned the win with one inning of shutout relief.

Cubs designate Maples