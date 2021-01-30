With Josh Daniels on roster, Chesterton cruises to seventh straight title

Daniels gives a highly ranked Trojans team another wrestler capable of adding team points in the postseason. Daniels, who’s been practicing with Chesterton all season, said he thinks his absence has cost the team a few dual wins.

“It’s huge to get Josh. We know he was working really hard to try to get onto this team. I’m thankful that he has a season,” sophomore Sergio Lemley said.

Chesterton won 10 weight classes and 13 wrestlers advanced to the regional.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sergio Lemley, ranked No. 1 in the state, won the 120-pound title with a pin of Glenn’s Bentley Whitmer. Lemley said he owes his success to his work ethic.

“No matter what season it is, whether it’s a snow day or whatever it is, I’m still putting in work. I’m still running, still lifting, so not really much is going to faze me,” he said.

The Trojans missed the Duneland Athletic Conference meet due to a COVID-19 quarantine and haven’t wrestled in more than two weeks.

Ethan Contreras defeated Valparaiso’s Alex Bennett with a third-period pin in the 138 final. The two met in last year’s sectional final, but Contreras wasn’t able to get the fall in a lengthy match.