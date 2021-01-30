With Josh Daniels on roster, Chesterton cruises to seventh straight title

LAPORTE — Josh Daniels didn’t show a lot of rust in his first match.
The Chesterton senior transferred from Lake Central but was ruled ineligible by the IHSAA. A Porter County judge put a temporary restraining order on that ruling Friday, allowing Daniels to participate in the LaPorte Sectional a day later.
In his first action this season, he earned a 16-1 technical fall win over the Slicers’ Jackson Hague and eventually finished second.
“The first match I was full of nerves. After the match, I went and puked because of all the nerves and tension,” Daniels said.
As a team, Chesterton cruised to its seventh consecutive sectional title, finishing with 311.5 points. New Prairie was second with 234.5, followed by host LaPorte with 184.5.
Daniels was pinned by Valparaiso’s Stefan Vitello in the final. The top four finishers in each weight class qualify for next week’s Crown Point Regional.
“I feel like I need to improve a lot. Not wrestling competitively has really slowed me down. I could’ve done a lot better in that finals match and I should have,” Daniels said. “I’m just looking forward to next week.”
Daniels gives a highly ranked Trojans team another wrestler capable of adding team points in the postseason. Daniels, who’s been practicing with Chesterton all season, said he thinks his absence has cost the team a few dual wins.
“It’s huge to get Josh. We know he was working really hard to try to get onto this team. I’m thankful that he has a season,” sophomore Sergio Lemley said.
Chesterton won 10 weight classes and 13 wrestlers advanced to the regional.
Sergio Lemley, ranked No. 1 in the state, won the 120-pound title with a pin of Glenn’s Bentley Whitmer. Lemley said he owes his success to his work ethic.
“No matter what season it is, whether it’s a snow day or whatever it is, I’m still putting in work. I’m still running, still lifting, so not really much is going to faze me,” he said.
The Trojans missed the Duneland Athletic Conference meet due to a COVID-19 quarantine and haven’t wrestled in more than two weeks.
Ethan Contreras defeated Valparaiso’s Alex Bennett with a third-period pin in the 138 final. The two met in last year’s sectional final, but Contreras wasn’t able to get the fall in a lengthy match.
“I was wondering if he was still a (138-pounder). I was preparing for his attacks and stuff this week,” Contreras said. “He’s changed a little bit, probably gotten better. We’ve been working really hard in our room and in the offseason and I think that made the difference today.”
Chesterton’s other winners were Hayden DeMarco at 113, Aidan Torres at 132, Ethan Kaiser at 145, Brock Ellis at 152, Cade Johnson at 170, Gavin Layman at 182, Gage DeMarco at 195 and Evan Bates at 220.
Slicers 106-pound sophomore Ashton Jackson won his second individual sectional ribbon. He said the lack of mat time during a pandemic-affected season may not have been as easy to overcome had he not had the experience of his ninth-grade years.
“I’m just trying to advance, get to the next week and hopefully, the end goal is to get on that podium on Saturday night,” Jackson said. “It’s just about plowing through adversity, as my coaches say.”
Jamaal Salary earned LaPorte a sectional championship at 160. New Prairie’s Hunter Whitenack was the heavyweight champ.