With no 1st-round picks, Ryan Pace looks to stock Bears in draft

Best first-round pick: RB Walter Payton. The Bears boast a record 28 Hall of Famers, from founder George Halas to 2018 inductee Brian Urlacher. But when it comes to the draft, the sweetest pick of all has to be Payton. Taken out of Jackson State at No. 4 overall in 1975, Sweetness retired as the NFL's career leading rusher following the 1987 season. Hard to argue against that selection, though the Bears got quite a haul in 1965 when they took Dick Butkus at No. 3 and Gale Sayers with the fourth overall pick.

Best second-round pick: LB Mike Singletary. Drafted 38th overall out of Baylor, “Samurai Mike” made a franchise-record 10 straight Pro Bowls from 1983-1992 and started more games (179) than any other Bears defensive player. He was a seven-time All-Pro and the 1985 and 1988 Defensive Player of the Year.

Best late-round pick: DE Richard Dent. “The Sackman” barely made the team at Tennessee State and watched 202 players get drafted before Chicago took him in the eighth round in 1983. He went on to spend 12 of his 15 seasons with the Bears in a Hall of Fame career. He set the franchise's single-season sacks record and took Super Bowl MVP honors as the 1985 team shuffled all the way to the championship.