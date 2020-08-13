Yu Darvish takes no-hitter into 7th, Cubs beat Brewers 4-2

Darvish has twice come within one out of a no-hitter, both times with the Texas Rangers.

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant was held out of the starting lineup with a sore left wrist and ring finger.

Manager David Ross didn’t disclose if Bryant would be available off the bench, but said he made the move out of “an abundance of caution.”

Bryant was injured trying to make a diving catch in left field Wednesday in the fifth inning of the Cubs' 7-2 win at Cleveland. He remained in the game and hit a home run in the sixth before being pulled in the eighth

With Bryant out, Schwarber started in left field and Bote at third base.

The Cubs jumped ahead 1-0 in the first. Nico Hoerner laced Brett Anderson’s first pitch for a double and scored on Baez’s groundout.

Schwarber led off the second with an opposite-field shot to left to make it 2-0.

Chicago tacked on two more runs in the sixth off reliever Corbin Burnes. Happ drove in the first with a double and Bote followed with an RBI single.