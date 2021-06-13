Zach Davies sharp, Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep

CHICAGO — Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.

The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central. Chicago kept up its success at Wrigley Field, where it's won six in a row and nine of 10.

The teams combined for only six hits, four by the Cubs. Anthony Rizzo went 1 for 4 and recorded the game's only RBI.

St. Louis has dropped three straight and 11 of 13 to fall one game below .500 at 32-33.

Davies (4-3) struck out six and walked two in 6 2/3 innings to win his second straight start.

The right-hander retired the first 13 batters he faced before Tyler O'Neill singled off the glove of third baseman Patrick Wisdom. O'Neill tried for a double when the ball rolled into foul territory, but Wisdom recovered to throw him out.

The Cardinals' only threat against Davies came in the seventh. Dylan Carlson led off with a double, but Davies responded by getting sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to ground out. Davies was pulled after walking O'Neill to put runners on first and second.