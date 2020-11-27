Zach Vode, Hobart battle to the end

INDIANAPOLIS — The outcome of Roncalli’s 49-7 victory over Hobart in the Class 4A state title game Friday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium long since had been determined, but there still was time to stave off the humiliation of getting shut out.
So, Brickies two-way star and special teams standout Zach Vode shook off the fatigue of a four-quarter uphill climb, propelled his 6-foot-3, 215-pound body well above two defenders, and came down with a 32-yard reception that set up Tyler Turley’s 1-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds left.
“In my head, I told myself I had to do something,” said Vode, whose only other reception went for no gain. “I didn’t want to go out like a chump. I wanted to go out like a man.”
Catch or no catch, Vode and his Brickies teammates went out like men, competing until the end in a game Roncalli controlled from the beginning, and then congratulating the victors.
“They’re good,” Vode said of Roncalli. “I like them because they talk a little trash on the field, which I love that, and right after they come up to you, congratulate you, shake your hand, look you in the eye, respectful. I love that.”
Roncalli, blessed with the depth to platoon players, intercepted two passes, limited Hobart’s high-powered running game to 3.9 yards per carry, rushed for 199 yards and threw for 200 yards.
Better offensive or defensive team?
“Such a tough question. I don’t even know,” Vode said. “They’re so well-rounded. They’re good enough at both that they don’t really have to worry about being great at any one thing.”
Vode and classmates Turley, Bobby Babcock and Riley Johnston came to Indianapolis for Media Day on Monday.
“I think seeing the stadium helped us,” Vode said. “We weren’t wowed or anything. Then I think going to the Sparta Dome in Crown Point on Tuesday and Wednesday helped us because it was indoors and hot and we got used to that. Thursday was our last practice at Bricky Field. I’m not going to lie. That was a little emotional.”
The week went well, Vode said, even though the game didn’t.
“We thought we had a good game plan, stopping the run, but I think we got a little too caught up with stopping the run and we weren’t as prepared for the pass, and that’s what they did,” Vode said. “They passed a lot.”
Vode led the Brickies with 15 tackles (nine solo, one for a loss) and will continue his football career at Western Michigan, which recruited him as an outside linebacker.
Vode said he has played “backyard football” with Johnston and Turley since “we were little kids,” and “real football” since sixth grade. Babcock joined them as a freshman and “fit right in,” Vode said.
“I don’t think I’ll get the relationship I built with them with any other guys, even in college,” Vode said. “I grew up with them and all we ever talked about was getting to state. You’re never going to be with anyone else that long. That’s a special kind of relationship.”
Vode shared a snippet of what he will miss about the personalities of his Brickies’ fellow captains.
On Babcock: “He’s laid back. He’s a different breed. You can’t really get to him. I like that about him because that’s kind of how I am.”
On Johnston: “He’s always joking around and then he gets real serious if you start joking.”
On Turley: “He says some dumb things sometimes. He’s pretty funny. I’m going to miss laughing at him, that’s for sure.”
As the enormity of Friday's scoreboard disparity fades with time, memories of battling and laughing together will remain vivid.
“You look at the score and of course it’s disappointing, but I know all my brothers were giving it all they’ve got,” Vode said. “They’re always going to have my back and I’m always going to have theirs. I’m hoping to see another Bricky team come here and play pretty soon. Some of the younger kids, I know them, I’ve seen them play little ball and all. I think we’re going to be all right in coming years. I think the last four, five classes they brought it up a little more at Hobart. I think they’re going to maintain that and make another run here soon.”
