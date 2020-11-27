Zach Vode, Hobart battle to the end

“I don’t think I’ll get the relationship I built with them with any other guys, even in college,” Vode said. “I grew up with them and all we ever talked about was getting to state. You’re never going to be with anyone else that long. That’s a special kind of relationship.”

Vode shared a snippet of what he will miss about the personalities of his Brickies’ fellow captains.

On Babcock: “He’s laid back. He’s a different breed. You can’t really get to him. I like that about him because that’s kind of how I am.”

On Johnston: “He’s always joking around and then he gets real serious if you start joking.”

On Turley: “He says some dumb things sometimes. He’s pretty funny. I’m going to miss laughing at him, that’s for sure.”

As the enormity of Friday's scoreboard disparity fades with time, memories of battling and laughing together will remain vivid.