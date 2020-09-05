Zack Bowser, Ryan O’Dell keep Chesterton undefeated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Zack Bowser came into Saturday’s nonconference match against Munster with 13 goals in five games. Still, the Chesterton senior wasn’t satisfied with the kind of goals he had been scoring.

Bowser finally found satisfaction in the 19th minute when he connected on a 35-yard free kick to help lead the Times No. 1 Trojans to a 2-0 win over the No. 3 Mustangs.

“I’ve been ready for a big shot like that this season,” Bowser said. “Most of my goals have been in close. I was waiting for one of those. It’s a great feeling.”

Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra loved that Bowser had the confidence to take the long shot. It’s confidence that has grown due to the fact Sabedra has been encouraging those type of shots.

“We put all of our confidence in our guys on the field,” Sabedra said. “They’re in the game for a reason. We trust Zack to take those free kicks.”

With the Trojans nursing a 1-0 halftime lead, Chesterton junior Ryan O’Dell took it upon himself to give his teammates a little insurance. The midfielder putting on a dribbling clinic, weaving between three Munster defenders before ripping in a shot from 18 yards out in the 50th minute. Once again, the execution came down to confidence.