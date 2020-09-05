Zack Bowser, Ryan O’Dell keep Chesterton undefeated

CHESTERTON — Zack Bowser came into Saturday’s nonconference match against Munster with 13 goals in five games. Still, the Chesterton senior wasn’t satisfied with the kind of goals he had been scoring.
Bowser finally found satisfaction in the 19th minute when he connected on a 35-yard free kick to help lead the Times No. 1 Trojans to a 2-0 win over the No. 3 Mustangs.
“I’ve been ready for a big shot like that this season,” Bowser said. “Most of my goals have been in close. I was waiting for one of those. It’s a great feeling.”
Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra loved that Bowser had the confidence to take the long shot. It’s confidence that has grown due to the fact Sabedra has been encouraging those type of shots.
“We put all of our confidence in our guys on the field,” Sabedra said. “They’re in the game for a reason. We trust Zack to take those free kicks.”
With the Trojans nursing a 1-0 halftime lead, Chesterton junior Ryan O’Dell took it upon himself to give his teammates a little insurance. The midfielder putting on a dribbling clinic, weaving between three Munster defenders before ripping in a shot from 18 yards out in the 50th minute. Once again, the execution came down to confidence.
“When Ryan is confident, he’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen,” Sabedra said. “When Ryan is willing to take a guy 1-on-1, I’ll take those odds.”
O’Dell scored a pair of goals in the season opener, but has been chasing his third goal of the season for the last five matches. He is now tied with Gage Torres for the third-most goals on the team behind Bowser (14) and Jacob Perkins (4).
“It felt good to finally score,” O’Dell said.
With a 2-0 lead in hand, Chesterton keeper Charlie Eaton was finally pressed into service. The Mustangs had several opportunities to cut into the deficit in the final 15 minutes, but Eaton turned each one away. Eaton finished with five saves, including an impressive effort where he dove to knock a ball away from the goal.
Logan Carter finished with three saves for the Mustangs (3-1-1).
“Chesterton was the best team in the area coming into the season and they are maintaining that,” Munster coach Jim Prasopoulos said. “We got in our own way today a little bit and we’re disappointed. This is hopefully going to make us better. There was a little bit of pride on the line, but we’ll grow from this.”
Gallery: Munster-Chesterton boys soccer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!