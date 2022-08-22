Merrillville's Justin Marshall, left, and O'Shawn Kelly react after Marshall's touchdown to get the Pirates on the board on Friday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Quarterback JJ Johnson (2) scores on Crown Point's opening drive against Lowell onl Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Diana Ramirez, left, and Jennifer Kanine are conducting research on wild rice in the Indiana Dunes National Park. The research project began in 2016 after the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi launched efforts to reintroduce the plant.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, right, is joined by Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz, left, and Col. Paul Culberson from the United States Army Corps of Engineers as they survey the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Park area.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Four members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels buzz the Gary/Chicago International Airport before landing after a practice flight for the Chicago Air and Water Show.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels prepare to head out for a practice flight for the Chicago Air and Water Show from Gary/Chicago International Airport.
A Facebook video posted shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday purportedly showed the incident in the parking lot of the Target and was captioned, in part, "Windows down for all to see. Creepy smirk! What a sicko!!"
