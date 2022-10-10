Three-year-old Chase Elder of Portage is proud of the pumpkin he chose on Oct. 3 at the County Line Orchard in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Munster’s Danny Sroka plays a shot against Crown Point’s Holden Paskis in their first set during the regional semifinals Tuesday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
This squirrel seemingly hit the lottery Wedneday as he munches on the remains of pumpkins hurled from a parking lot roof at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Students from the Hammond Arts & Performance Academy rehearse for their upcoming play, "Clue," on Wednesday after the dedication of Hammond Central High School's Black Box Theatre to Dr. Walter J. Watkins.
John J. Watkins,The Times
Merrillville football coach Brad Seiss jumps up and down trying to get the attention of his team on Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point’s Paul Clark (58) celebrate his interception in the first quarter at Crown Point High School Friday evening.
Passengers on two Amtrak trains were left in the dark Friday night after they stopped on the tracks for approximately four and a half hours in East Chicago, according to multiple passengers on the train.
