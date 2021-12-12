Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A mother called 911 stating her daughter was being held and transported against her will.
- Updated
Detectives think Mary Felton was targeted, and the shooting was an isolated case, police said.
- Updated
Preliminary investigations show the man drove through the closed west parking lot of the park, drove over the beach and into the lake.
Woman accused of striking boyfriend with car on U.S. 30 in Schererville, causing severe brain damage, courts say
- Updated
The woman alleges the man threatened to kill her so she was driving away, court records state.
- Updated
A man died in a two-truck collision Monday morning along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 just north of 61st Avenue, according to Indiana State Police.
- Updated
Officers were called for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street.
- Updated
Newly unsealed court records show Hammond police executed search warrants for phone records and reviewed surveillance videos as they worked to identify suspects in the Halloween shooting.
An ad for Munster Donuts at a recent Munster High School football game said, "Please don't crash into us."
- Updated
"At no time was anyone in danger at Edison," she said.
- Updated
Jaden Mendez of Crown Point was severely burned Sunday in an accident that took place while he and his father, Jimmy, were repairing a furnace at an area business.