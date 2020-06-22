Spring business roundup: Highlights of the season in the Region

Gary airport inks UPS deal
The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority approved a long-term lease and easement access agreement in May with UPS that will allow the company to begin express air shipment operations later this year.
UPS expects to begin operations in advance of the holiday shopping season, with weeknight flights from Gary to the UPS hub in Louisville, and return flights the following morning. The flights will carry packages for UPS's Next Day Air service.
Airport and city officials hailed Gary's anticipated place in UPS's air network as a "game changer."
“UPS expanding its services to GCIA provides the airport with a critical competitive advantage and solidifies its role as the Chicago region’s third regional airport,” said Authority Chairman Timothy Fesko said. “This is the latest private sector investment bolstering our operations capability and allows the airport to provide critical benefits to the Chicago Metropolitan Area and Northwest Indiana.”
The agreement includes 14,000 square feet of office space in the airport’s passenger terminal and a 150,000 square foot ramp with space to park two Airbus A300s.
“The Gary/Chicago International Airport is well-positioned to add additional capacity and flexibility to the UPS network, helping businesses in northern Indiana and the Chicago area compete at e-commerce’s fast pace as they serve their customers,” UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan said.
Gary has targeted cargo business in light of Chicago Midway and O’Hare international airports' high commercial air traffic use.
“This agreement represents a new era for the Gary/Chicago International Airport and is a real game-changer for airport operations moving forward,” said GCIA Executive Director Duane Hayden. “Over the past several years, the airport has witnessed continued private and public investments to get us to this moment and we could not be more pleased.”
The Airbus A300 is a wide-body cargo jet with a maximum payload of over 120,000 pounds and the ability to carry over 14,000 Next Day Air Packages. The weeknight departures will carry thousands of packages to UPS’s global air hub in Louisville for sorting. The morning arrivals will bring packages for regional delivery later that day. The company's Next Day Air volume grew by 20.5% in the first quarter of 2020, its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit increases.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince congratulated airport leadership.
"The airport is an important economic engine for the Region, and continued investments at the airport lead to increasing opportunities for Gary residents,” Prince said. “We look forward to the formal ribbon-cutting to properly celebrate this important achievement.”
Plans call for that ribbon-cutting to be held when the public health situation allows.
The UPS lease has a five-year term, with two five-year extensions possible.
UPS will construct office space in the former passenger terminal and create a modular facility, or MDC, for the sorting of packages. The company will also have equipment for loading and unloading cargo containers.
UPS expects to have 60 employees at the airport, including ground handlers, administrators, aircraft maintenance technicians and management employees. It will bring in current employees and make new hires. Hiring will begin later this year, and positions will be posted on www.upsjobs.com.
A new era for Gary restaurant
A ceremonial groundbreaking in May opened a new era for the 5-year-old restaurant J's Breakfast Club, which plans to move from a rented facility into a new building at 2601 Broadway.
“It’s been a while since a full-service, sit-down dining establishment was built from the ground up in Gary, and I am honored to bring this offering to my City,” owner Joslyn Kelly said. “I had a lot of help, and this groundbreaking is a great way to extend my gratitude.”
Kelly was joined by her family, staff, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, advisory board members and other supporters to celebrate the project, which is slated for completion in the final quarter of this year.
"We are excited for Joslyn and J's Breakfast Club and everything this new restaurant will mean for the city of Gary," Prince said. "It's an exciting example of the power of small businesses. Joslyn has overcome so many personal and professional challenges, including an international pandemic, and she continues to embrace our community and progress."
The new restaurant will be built using 11 transformed shipping containers, a technique that Kelly found while researching ways to build an economically and environmentally friendly facility. The full-service restaurant will include a private dining room, convertible patio seating and a full bar.
Kelly said she revised the design with the onset of the coronavirus.
“While many are attempting to adapt to what life has become as a result of COVID-19, we get to build a facility that is customized to meet the needs of this new normal,” Kelly said. “The original estimates to the number of how many patrons we can accommodate will be adjusted in accordance with newly established standards.”
Kelly said she hopes the restaurant will provide an impetus to the renewal of the city's Midtown section.
“In the upcoming months, this area will be transformed, giving the Midtown area a facelift,” she said. “As people enter the gateway into the city, they will be greeted with one of the best assets that Gary has to offer — J’s Breakfast Club. This is the future home of hope, motivation and socio-economic growth for our sweet home — Gary, Indiana.”
New owners hope for comeback at Indiana Beach
There is more than corn in Indiana again. Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park has a new owner who said in April it aims to reopen the lakefront amusement park.
Chicago businessman Gene Staples acquired the 94-year-old park.
A popular summer getaway for Region residents, Indiana Beach was supposed to close permanently in February after owner Apex Parks Group shopped it around and failed to find a buyer. Apex, which owns amusement parks around the country, just filed for bankruptcy as it looks to sell itself to new ownership.
Indiana Beach, known for its once-ubiquitous "there's more than corn in Indiana" jingle on frequent television commercials, dates back to 1926 and once drew more than 750,000 visitors a year. The 376-acre park and resort on Lake Shafer in Monticello features roller coasters, a water park, zip lines, an arcade, mini-golf, multiple children's rides in Kiddieland, a boardwalk and a sand beach on the lake. It boasts attractions on land and sea like an aerial ropes course, Bumper Boats and a sightseeing paddlewheel boat that packed in tourists from across Indiana and the Midwest.
Hundreds of people camp outside the park every summer, and many Northwest Indiana residents own summer homes there.
Indiana Beach, which is traditionally open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, was owned by the Spackman family for most of its existence, until it was sold to Morgan Management in 2008 and then to Apex Parks Group in 2015.
Family Express expands its bakery
Family Express, the Valparaiso-based chain of convenience stores known for square donuts and fresh foods like bacon and milk, built a new multimillion-dollar expansion of its bakery distribution center.
Family Express founder and CEO Gus Olympidis said the facility more than tripled the size of the retailer's main bakery warehouse at its headquarters in Valparaiso. The company added 25,000 square feet to the 10,000-square-foot facility, which ships its baked goods daily to its 75 convenience stores across the state of Indiana.
"It's designed to be state-of-the-art in every element with safety being the strategic objective," Olympidis said this spring. "It will be substantially bigger in size as the bakery grows."
The gas station and convenience store company, which Olympidis founded on Christmas Day in 1975, invested $1.5 million in an expansion of its bakery in 2015 when it added 10 more workers and tripled its production capacity from 17,000 baked goods a day to 50,000 a day.
Since then, Family Express has added 12 more retail stores across the state and continues to grow.
Family Express's warehouse in Valparaiso stores donuts, muffins, cookies and other baked goods before trucks ship them to Family Express locations across the state.
"We had outgrown the facility, of course," Olympidis said. "The distribution center was well exceeding its limits in terms of capacity. We've tripled the logistical capacity. It went from four loading docks for trucks to 12 and that is significant."
The company continues to expand in Indiana.
"It allows our company to prepare for the future," Olympidis said of the new facility. "We've been having a hard time keeping up with the demands of the current day, but this will allow us to look forward to the next page."
State money aids local roads
The Indiana Department of Commerce announced in March the most recent round of Community Crossings grants to aid municipal and county governments with road projects. The state awarded a combined $126.5 million to 214 Indiana cities, towns and counties in the current funding round.
“Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the state’s announcement. “Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and job growth.”
The Community Crossings Initiative, created in 2017, has made more than $738 million in state matching funds available for construction projects. The initiative now makes grants twice per year, with a $1 million cap annually per community.
During the current round, INDOT received applications for more funding than was available. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities who apply during the July 2020 call for projects.
“INDOT’s mission is to build and maintain Indiana’s transportation to grow our economy and enhance the quality of life in Indiana,” said Commissioner Joe McGuinness. “Through Community Crossings, we’re able to take that commitment to local roads, not just our highways. This sustained investment by the state makes sure that the Crossroads of America is maintained from the first mile to the last mile.”
The grants cover up to half the cost of local projects in larger communities, and 75% in smaller communities. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
In Northwest Indiana, grantees this round include:
Lake County
Cedar Lake: $671,489.32
Crown Point: $1,000,000
Dyer: $725,347
Hammond: $403,974.50
Highland: $1,000,000
Hobart: $997,321.08
Lake Station: $896,250.09
Lowell: $1,000,000
Munster: $554,107
New Chicago: $361,476.00
Schererville: $970,339.99
Porter County
Chesterton: $237,877.50
Hebron: $365,651.25
Kouts: $296,559
Portage: $1,000,000
Porter: $602,948.08
Porter County: $500,000
Valparaiso: $1,000,000
LaPorte County
Kingsford Heights: $152,426.25
LaPorte: $994,812.77
Long Beach: $990,158.55
Michigan City: $207,973.20
Town Of Pines: $78,942.18
Trail Creek:$332,561.25
Westville: $120,000
Mixdesign making a move
Mixdesign, a branding, interior and experience design company founded in 2002, recently announced a move from its home in the old Scherwood Music Building on U.S. 30 in Schererville, which it's occupied for the past six years.
The company is expanding into a larger space 5 miles east on U.S. 231 in Hebron so it can expand its design-build operation. It's taking over a former 16,000-square-foot church in Porter County that will be renovated to include house design space, a large showroom and an expanded wood and building shop.
It's tripling the build shop size in its new digs.
“Mixdesign will be growing its design-build capabilities, expanding offerings in the technology arena and offering more services in the play-base, interior and experience design sector,” said Michaline Tomich, founder and CEO of Mixdesign. “The design of the new location will be a nod to our agriculture and play-based clientele while showcasing new services in technology and mobile experiences.”
Mixdesign wanted a larger and more flexible creative space, but it also doubled its amount of rentable space for special events. The chic, eclectic industrial space can be rented out for fundraisers and corporate events for up to 300 people.
"It’s exciting that we can service clients coming from Chicago or Indianapolis by being only five minutes from Interstate 65,” Tomich said. “The value and space we are gaining is unmatched and the opportunity to grow our mobile experiences, design-build, technology offerings and showroom is an added asset for the company."
Mixdesign has handled rebranding campaigns for the city of Whiting, Cedar Lake, Calumet City, VonTobel and Schilling Lumber. Its design work includes The Dairy Adventure at Fair Oaks Farms, Texas Farm Bureau Mobile Farm Experience and the Dairy Adventure at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Bulkmatic expands
Griffith-based Bulkmatic has acquired Paris Transport, expanding its capacity in central Illinois and Indianapolis.
The Griffith-based company, one of the largest dry bulk transporters in North America, bought Paris Transport, a 44-year-old freight shipment company based in Paris, Illinois.
“The two organizations have a similar customer focus, and our networks match up very well. We believe this combination will improve service to PTI’s long-standing customers by tapping into Bulkmatic’s regional capacity,” said Doug Smittkamp, vice president of Paris Transport, upon announcement of the deal this spring.
The Paris Transport management team will continue to run Bulkmatic's expanded operations that now include dry bulk tank and dry van trucking, a tank wash and a 50,000-square-foot food-grade warehouse.
“Bulkmatic has always thought very highly of Paris Transport Inc.," said Jeff Bingham, Bulkmatic vice president of sales. "This is a great opportunity for us to leverage the benefits of market density to improve service to new and existing regional customers."
Founded in 1965, Bulkmatic employs 800 people and has a fleet of more than 500 trucks at terminals around the country. It ships food, plastic and other bulk commodities across the country. The trucking and logistics company just ranked 177th in the 2020 Fleet Owner For-Hire 500 rankings and was near the top in the bulk division.
It recently expanded to Kansas City, where it opened a bulk transloading rail yard with 100 rail cars that's served by the Kansas City Southern Railway.
“We are excited to expand our rail yard network to include the Kansas City market,” Bulkmatic U.S. President Chris Kravas said. “The new location will allow us to offer state of the art transload and bulk trucking services to shippers of plastics, edibles, chemical and mineral products.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!