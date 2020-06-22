Spring business roundup: Highlights of the season in the Region

"We are excited for Joslyn and J's Breakfast Club and everything this new restaurant will mean for the city of Gary," Prince said. "It's an exciting example of the power of small businesses. Joslyn has overcome so many personal and professional challenges, including an international pandemic, and she continues to embrace our community and progress."

The new restaurant will be built using 11 transformed shipping containers, a technique that Kelly found while researching ways to build an economically and environmentally friendly facility. The full-service restaurant will include a private dining room, convertible patio seating and a full bar.

Kelly said she revised the design with the onset of the coronavirus.

“While many are attempting to adapt to what life has become as a result of COVID-19, we get to build a facility that is customized to meet the needs of this new normal,” Kelly said. “The original estimates to the number of how many patrons we can accommodate will be adjusted in accordance with newly established standards.”

Kelly said she hopes the restaurant will provide an impetus to the renewal of the city's Midtown section.