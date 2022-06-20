After staging its Fall North American Championships with few COVID issues, the ACBL proceeded with the Spring NABC in Reno. Vaccinations were required, masks encouraged. The 10-day attendance was 6204 tables.

In the North American Pairs, which began with local eliminations, today's North opened a light hand, and South responded gingerly with two diamonds. When West preempted and North doubled to suggest something in clubs, South leaped to 6NT — a call that gets two exclamation marks from me since 7NT could have been icy.

Making seven

West led the ten of spades, and declarer took the ace, queen and jack, hoping for some information. When West followed twice, South judged that the West hand was short in diamonds: He led a diamond to his ten! Making seven, a matchpoint top.

South might have taken the K-A of clubs early to get an extra clue about the distribution. As for West, he surely regretted bidding; if he keeps silent, I suspect North-South will reach a grand slam, down.

Daily question

You hold: S Q J 6 H A 10 9 8 5 D 3 C A 9 6 2. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one heart and he bids one spade. What do you say?

ANSWER: With 11 good-looking points, your game chances justify aggression. Even if you treat a bid of the "fourth suit" as forcing to game, try two clubs. If partner bids two hearts next, bid four hearts. If he bids two diamonds, three clubs or 2NT, you may have to take your chances at 3NT.

