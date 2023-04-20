Theater fans will find a variety of productions gracing Chicagoland stages this season. Everything from musical shows to dramas, dance and comedic productions are on the agenda.

The following productions are just a sample of what's currently in the entertainment mix.

The Little Mermaid

The Joffrey Ballet is performing the Chicago premiere of choreographer John Neumeier's "The Little Mermaid" through April 30 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive. The show is based on the Hans Christian Andersen tale and is the largest Joffrey Ballet production in its history. The troupe is ending its 67th season with the lavish show. Tickets start at $36. Visit joffrey.org for information.

Grease

Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook is opening its 2023-2024 season with the fun-loving musical "Grease." The show runs through June 4. Audience members will delight in stepping into the world of Rydell High and spending time with the characters everyone is so familiar with from Sandy and Danny to the Pink Ladies. Tickets are $85 to $95. Visit DruryLane Theatre.com.

Damn Yankees

The musical comedy about baseball takes to the stage of Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire this season. The show runs through June 4. "Damn Yankees" is directed by James Vasquez. Tickets start at $54. Visit MarriottTheatre.com. For tickets and more information.

Jagged Little Pill

Broadway in Chicago is presenting the hit musical "Jagged Little Pill" through April 23. The musical, featuring tunes by Alanis Morissette, is directed by Diane Paulus with a story by Diablo Cody. Tunes such as "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," and "Hand in Pocket" are featured. Tickets range from $35 to $125. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

School of Rock

The musical "School of Rock," based on the film starring Jack Black, runs to June 4 at Paramount Theatre in Aurora. The production features new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Tickets range from $28 to $79. Visit paramountaurora.com.

The Comedy of Errors

"The Comedy of Errors', Chicago Shakespeare Theater's artistic director Barbara Gaines last production at the acclaimed Windy City theater, runs through April 23.

The production, performed in The Courtyard Theatre, has newly adapted scenes written by Ron West. Tickets run $35 to $92. Visit chicagoshakes.com