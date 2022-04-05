Spurred to make game

As declarer, take time to plan your play. Consider what might go wrong. Avoid haste: The spur of the moment can cause injury.

Against today's 3NT, many Wests would have led a heart, preferring a major-suit lead since North had not tried to find a major-suit fit. But West led the deuce of diamonds.

Dummy played low, and East took the king and shifted promptly to the jack of hearts. Declarer put up the ace, but when he started the clubs next, East won and continued with the ten of hearts. South then lost three heart tricks and went down one.

Heart shift

South was nicked by the spur of the moment. He must win the first diamond with the ace, not giving East a chance for a heart shift, and force out the ace of clubs.

If East cashes his king of diamonds and shifts to the jack of hearts, South can afford to finesse. Even when the finesse fails, the defense has only two diamonds, a heart and a club, and South has nine winners: four clubs, three spades, a diamond and a heart.

Daily question

You hold: S A 4 H 4 2 D A 10 7 5 C Q 10 9 7 6. Your partner opens one club, and you jump to three clubs, a limit raise. Partner then bids three spades. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your partner is trying to reach game, but since he did not investigate for notrump by bidding a red suit, you can rule out playing at 3NT. You can expect him to have a shapely hand with extra strength; he might hold K Q 6 3, J 6, 2, A K J 4 3 2. Since you have two aces, jump to five clubs.

