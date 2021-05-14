SSC wins NJJCAA Region 4 title

COLLEGE BASEBALL
South Suburban wins NJJCAA Region 4 title: South Suburban College ended Triton's five-year reign as NJCAA Region 4 Division I champion with a 16-6 win Friday in South Holland. The Bulldogs took advantage of the wildness of the Trojans' pitching staff. SSC drew 11 walks and five players were hit by pitch.
PRO BASKETBALL
Fever falls in season opener: Sabrina Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing with less than a second remaining to give the Liberty a 90-87 victory over the Fever on Friday night in the WNBA's season opener. Ionescu, the former Oregon star who only played in three games last year as a rookie before spraining her ankle, got the ball near the wing and hit the deep shot to give the Liberty the lead with 0.4 seconds left. She finished with 25 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in her Barclays Center debut. After a timeout, Indiana worked the clock down before Kelsey Mitchell was called for a traveling violation with 5.8 seconds left setting up Ionescu's winner with her family watching in the arena. Mitchell finished with 23 points and Teaira McCowan added 22 points and 16 rebounds for Indiana. The game tipped off the WNBA’s 25th season and was the Liberty’s second regular season game ever at their new home Barclays Center. They played a game against Seattle in the 2019 regular season at the arena.
PRO GOLF
Burns keeps rolling at Nelson: Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson. Noren shot 64 to get to 15 under, and K.H. Lee had his second 65 to reach 14 under. Doc Redman bogeyed two of his last three holes for a 67 that left him 13 under.
Ames shoots 66 for Mitsubishi Electric lead: Stephen Ames shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic. The 57-year-old Ames had an opening bogey and seven birdies for a one-stroke lead over Paul Goydos. “I don’t think I had one highlight, I think I was very steady Eddie,” Ames said. “I hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens to give myself a lot of opportunities.” A naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad, the four-time PGA Tour champion won the 2017 tournament at TPC Sugarloaf for his lone senior title.