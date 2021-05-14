SSC wins NJJCAA Region 4 title

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Fever falls in season opener: Sabrina Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing with less than a second remaining to give the Liberty a 90-87 victory over the Fever on Friday night in the WNBA's season opener. Ionescu, the former Oregon star who only played in three games last year as a rookie before spraining her ankle, got the ball near the wing and hit the deep shot to give the Liberty the lead with 0.4 seconds left. She finished with 25 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in her Barclays Center debut. After a timeout, Indiana worked the clock down before Kelsey Mitchell was called for a traveling violation with 5.8 seconds left setting up Ionescu's winner with her family watching in the arena. Mitchell finished with 23 points and Teaira McCowan added 22 points and 16 rebounds for Indiana. The game tipped off the WNBA’s 25th season and was the Liberty’s second regular season game ever at their new home Barclays Center. They played a game against Seattle in the 2019 regular season at the arena.