SSC's Deshawndre transfers to Florida school

  • Updated
Deshawndre Washington

South Suburban's Deshawndre Washington has transferred to Northwest Florida State, a junior college in Niceville, Florida.

 Provided

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SSC's Washington heading south: Deshawndre Washington, who was named NJCAA Division II Player of the Year in his lone season at South Suburban, has transferred to Northwest Florida State, a junior college in Niceville, Florida. Washington, a state champ at Chicago Morgan Park as a prep player, averaged 27 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.8 blocks and 2.7 steals for SSC last season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kouts' Winters commits to PNW: Owen Winters (Kouts) announced on Twitter that he has committed to Purdue Northwest. "I’m excited to announce that I have committed to further my academic and baseball career at Purdue Northwest," Winters wrote. "I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me along the way." He hit .518 with a 1.591 OPS, 8 home runs, 38 RBIs and 44 runs scored this past season.

Oilmen clinch MCL title: Despite a 5-5 tie with Joliet on Friday, the NWI Oilmen still were able to clinch the Midwest Collegiate League regular-season title. It's their second in a row and third in franchise history. A downpour in the bottom of the ninth forced the suspension of the game. Since this is the final weekend of the regular season and there are no more head-to-head matchups between the two teams, the game will not be completed. Kevin McCormick ripped a run-scoring single in the bottom of the ninth before Jason Hodges worked a bases-loaded walk to score the tying run. Then, the rains came. Nick Heiden delivered five innings of three-hit relief while striking out seven and walking none.

PRO GOLF

DeChambeau lets clubs do most of talking: Bryson DeChambeau let his clubs do most of the talking Saturday at TPC Southwind. DeChambeau shot a 7-under 63 on Saturday to pull within two strokes of leader Harris English in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, then declined to comment to most of the media following the round. DeChambeau was apparently upset with several stories written about his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine after he missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test. He did agree to interviews with rights-holders CBS Sports and SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. English has led after each of the first three rounds in the World Golf Championships event, opening with a 62 and shooting two 65s to get to 18-under 192. He's in position for the fifth PGA Tour victory and third of the season. “I love playing with pressure,” English said. “I think it helps me focus. It’s a privilege to be in this spot. You have to take (challenges) on.” The 2013 champion at TPC Southwind, English won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January in Hawaii and the Travelers Championship in June in Connecticut. He finished third at the U.S. Open. Cameron Smith had a 65 to join DeChambeau at 16 under. Abraham Ancer (67) was 14 under. Scottie Scheffler (67) and Ian Poulter (67) were 13 under.

Schenk takes 4-point lead: Adam Schenk birdied the par-4 18th in smoky conditions from wildfires Saturday for an 11-point round and a four-point lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse. “I like the course,” Schenk said. “It’s just weird, I drove it really well last year, so I guess I just like the way the course sets up, suits my eye.” Schenk, the 29-year-old former Purdue player seeking his first PGA Tour title, had seven birdies and a bogey in the third round to reach 38 points on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course. “The course firmed up a little bit,” Schenk said. “Just driving it so nice so far this week, so the putter has not been as good as it’s been the first day, but I’m still rolling it nice. And if the driver continues tomorrow, it should be a fun day.” Andrew Putnam, the 2018 winner for his lone PGA Tour title, was tied for second with Erik van Rooyen. Putnam had a nine-point day, dropping three points with a double bogey on the par-4 16th.

