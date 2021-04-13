SSC'S Deshawndre Washington, John Pigatti earn honors

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SSC'S Washington, Pigatti earn honors: South Suburban College's Deshawndre Washington named Region IV-Midwest District Player-of-the-Year, and John Pigatti named Coach-of-the-Year. Also, Chance Love named to the All Region Team. Washington led the nation in scoring at 26.6 points per game. He was second in the country in rebounds at 14.5 rebounds, and block shots 3 per game. He was fourth in the country in steals at 2.7 per game. Love averaged 12.1 points, and 8.2 rebounds per game this season. Pigatti picked up the award for the the 11th time during his 15 seasons at SSC. The No. 3 seeded Bulldogs play No. 14 Henry Ford at 11 a.m. April 20 in a first-round game of the NJCAA Division II National Championship Tournament.

PREP FOOTBALL

Video show racist incident: A Black football player at a northwest Illinois high school is seen on video sitting down in a locker littered with banana peels after a teammate threatens to break his knees if he doesn't comply. Moline Police Chief Darren Gault called the incident at Moline High School a “disturbing racist scene.” Detectives interviewed student athletes, coaches and staff members over the weekend and turned their findings over to prosecutors, Gault said. The investigation centers on an 11-second video clip in which another player, whose hand can be seen but face doesn't appear, threatens the Black player to sit in the locker “or I'll break both your knees.” When the player sits down, others can be heard shouting, “Yeah!” Gault said the investigation determined the people involved were teammates “of both different and similar races to the victim.” He also said all players involved have been identified. “Regardless of these facts, we all agree that this is a disgusting way to treat a fellow teammate, a fellow human being and most certainly a friend,” Gault said. According to published reports, the video was shot Thursday and authorities learned of it after it was posted on social media and widely viewed in the community Friday night. Teams around the state had their season delayed until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Moline team played an away game Friday night. When the players arrived back at the school shortly before midnight, detectives were there to speak to them.