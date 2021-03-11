 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Elijah holds bake sale

St. Elijah holds bake sale

MERRILLVILLE — St. Elijah Serbian-American Church holds a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 1 and 2.

All items are homemade and include  apple, cherry and cheese strudels,nut rolls, cookies and more.

Those interested may pre-order by calling 219-942-9762 or emailing or email playitagain31@outlook.com or Stelijahkolo@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts