St. Mary School competes in Scholastic Chess Finals

CROWN POINT — The St. Mary Catholic Community School’s Chess Club sent two teams of four students each to the Scholastic Chess of Indiana Team Chess Finals last month.

Hundreds of the finest chess players from around entire state gathered for the event at Morton High School in Hammond.

Students were anxious to participate again after a two-hour hiatus because of COVID.

The sixth-grade team consisted of Rachel Mumaugh, John Mouser, Julian Wagner, and Jaxon Froglia. The fifth-grade team included James Wong, James Raggs, Joseph Mullally, and Lucas Raloff.

Both teams faired extremely well, with identical records heading into the fifth and final round. The fifth grade team won its last round which earned them 8th place in the state, setting a new school record.

The sixth-grade team ended the day in 21st place.

St. Mary’s Chess Club is run by Lisa Mullally.

St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point offers grade levels Junior Pre-Kindergarten (for 3-year-olds) through grade eight. St. Mary’s faculty teaches a rich curriculum supported by leading-edge technology.

All students are encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities such as Academic Team, Chess Club, Geography Bee, Spanish Club, Science Olympiad, Scouts, Environmental Club, WSMW News Cast, athletics and more. To learn more about enrollment at St. Mary’s School or schedule a personal tour, visit stmarycp.org/school or call 219-663-0676.

Trophy Hoist: Lucas Raloff, Joseph Mullally, James Raggs, James Wong celebrate after their top 10 finish in the state!

6th Grade Team: Jaxon Froglia, Julian Wagner, John Mouser, and Rachel Mumaugh.

