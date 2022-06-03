Stacy Jun 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hobart officer charged with fraud in Merrillville investigation; placed on leave, courts say D'Andre Lamar Spears, 33, of Merrillville, faces four counts of Level 6 felony fraud, Lake Criminal Court records said. Coroner identifies Crown Point man killed in crash at intersection of US 231, I-65 Authorities have identified a man who died in a fatal crash at U.S. 231 and Interstate 65 in Crown Point on Thursday night. One in custody as SWAT responds to Chesterton apartment building, police say Chesterton Chief of Police Tim Richardson instructed people to avoid the area, which was largely blocked off Tuesday afternoon. 1 shot at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, police say A person was shot at one of Northwest Indiana's most popular beaches as people started to flock back to the Lake Michigan lakefront on Memorial Day weekend. Former Porter County cop sentenced to 10 years for child neglect A former Porter County police officer is going to prison for child neglect that left his young son severely disabled. Man sentenced to 12 years for brutally beating wife, pouring boiling water down her throat The judge said he watched a video of the 36-minute beating April 27, 2021, at the couple's apartment in Gary and was stunned by how casual and cool defendant Sylvester Okafor appeared to be. Officer remains on force despite guilty plea to felony charge Officer Nicholas M. Range, 32, pleaded guilty May 10 to official misconduct, a level 6 felony, and was placed on probation for six months. Police discover scars all over child while investigating mother accused in shooting While speaking with the daughter of a woman suspected in a shooting, an officer noticed injuries to the girl's hands. Further investigation revealed the girl's body was covered in scars, record state. UPDATE: Former Merrillville football player dies after shooting, coroner says The Merrillville Police Department is asking that anyone with information concerning the incident contact Detective Sean Buck at 219-769-3722, Ext. 348. Woman draws pistol, kills man who was firing AR-15-style rifle into crowd, police say A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.