Stanley Hotel offers elegance — and a haunting story

ESTES PARK, COLO. — Summer was ending and fall approaching when my husband and I decided to hit the highways and head west to beautiful Colorado.
Our road trip destination was Estes Park, a favorite area of mine I've traveled to many times.
For me, Estes Park never disappoints, and there's lots to do there whether you are into hiking, fly fishing, mountain climbing or just sightseeing.
This time around, my husband and I decided to splurge a little by staying at the Stanley Hotel, a majestic hotel built in the early 1900s by the inventor of the Stanley Motor Carriage cars.
The hotel is said to have been the inspiration for the Stephen King written psychological horror book, "The Shining," made into a movie, so the hotel also has the reputation of being haunted.
As we drove into Estes Park in the early afternoon, the Stanley Hotel was easy to spot since it clearly is one of the largest, most stately buildings in town.
We found a parking space in front and I walked to the building known as the Lodge only to find a sign directing me to the main hotel where I was able to check in. After checking in and getting settled, we explored the spacious grounds of the hotel, finding a lovely outdoor area called the Patio at the Stanley to eat a late lunch.
Service was good and our meals, including my fresh trout with fresh vegetables, were delicious.
The hotel is within blocks of downtown Estes Park, where we spent a wonderful afternoon shopping and checking out the many quaint shops and restaurants.
I also checked out the Estes Park Visitor Center, in the downtown, which is open year-round and which offers information about lodging, dining and activities.
My husband and I learned autumn is a wonderful time to visit Estes Park. That's because lodging rates definitely start to drop and visitors can typically find the best prices starting in November, Estes Park tourism spokeswoman Ashley Cox said.
"October is one of the best times to view wildlife in Estes Park, especially since it's rutting season for elk. In fact, the town has dubbed the entire month, "Elktober," Cox said.
In addition to the elk rutting season, there's plenty of other reasons for traveling to the Estes Park area in the fall including horseback riding, rafting, mountain biking and just taking a scenic drive through Rocky Mountain National Park.
We spent most of a day driving and even stopping to do a little hiking through the park which is just a short drive from Estes Park.
Make sure you have a tank full of gas because the roads are narrow and winding and there is no place within the park to fill up your tank. Wear comfortable shoes and layered clothing for even short hikes with the knowledge that in the mountains the temperature can quickly drop. And drink lots of water to stay hydrated.
Also make sure you have a camera or iPhone to capture all the beautiful scenery including the lovely color changing trees and other foliage.
The Stanley Hotel proved to be a good base for our many adventures but there's literally dozens of lodging possibilities including rustic river cabins to lodges and condos.
There's also dozens of restaurants to chose from including some that offer regional food including elk, bison or fish.
One of our favorite parts of our stay was just sitting on comfortable chairs and couches on the front porch of the Lodge, a smaller version of the main hotel,l and watching as the sun set over the Rocky Mountains.
The view is spectacular and it was both interesting and relaxing to meet other visitors and compare travel experiences.
The circa 1909 Stanley Hotel, which features furnishings and the dark wood panel of another era, was built by tuberculosis-stricken Freelan Oscar Stanley who moved to Colorado with his wife in hopes that the fresh air and sunlight of the Rocky Mountains would cure his illness.
New to the hotel site is the stand-alone Aspire at the Stanley Hotel which was added in 2016. Aspire features 48 oversized wellness and outdoor recreation-themed accommodations.
Other newer enhancements to the property include the Pavilion Auditorium and Event Center which were opened in April of 2018.
The free-standing pavilion features 7,000-square feet for wedding, conference and multi-purpose space as well as a 300-seat indoor/outdoor amphitheater with a moveable glass wall.
Stanley Hotel tours are also a way to experience the hotel's architecture, folklore, pop culture and history with a knowledgeable storyteller.
There's also a Night Spirit Tour.
For me the only ghostly experience during our stay at the Stanley Hotel was finding 13 cents at the base of my pillow upon waking one morning.
Wondering if our host ghosts thought I needed some financial assistance.
For more information about Estes Park go to VisitEstesPark.com.
