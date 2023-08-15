BOOKS | PREVIEW

Some of the biggest names in publishing — and biggest names, period — will hit bookstores in the coming weeks. Here is a list of eleven upcoming titles, which starts with a door-stopper by a showstopper that could cause some pulled muscles.

Barbra Streisand

The "Funny Girl's" memoir, "My Name Is Barbra," is big in every way you can think of. Its press run is 1 million copies, a huge number at a time when only a few books each year sell that many copies. It's, gulp, 1,040 pages. And it's priced at $47, gargantuan even considering inflation. The octogenarian EGOT, who said she's been jotting down notes since 2009, officially announced her autobiography in 2015. It was supposed to be published two years later, but people who need people to tell us the stories of their lives will finally get Streisand's when "My Name Is Barbra" hits stores Nov. 7.

Stephen King

With "Holly," the horrormeister revisits the empath who starred in his "The Outsider" (as well as the HBO Max series of the same name, where Holly Gibney was played by Cynthia Erivo). Now the proprietor of a detective agency, she's called in on a missing-persons case that, like "The Outsider," has an uncanny dimension. This time that dimension lives in the home of a seemingly kind elderly couple. Sept. 5

Maria Bamford

The comedian's "Sure, I'll Join Your Cult" is subtitled "A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere." Bamford has been vocal about her bipolar disorder, and in "Cult" she details the many, many groups she has joined (Overeaters Anonymous, Suzuki violin) in an attempt to figure out where she fits in. Sept. 5

Zadie Smith

The English writer has produced one international bestseller after another since her 1997 debut, "White Teeth." Her latest is her first historical novel, set in the 1870s. Its narrator is Eliza, a housekeeper who becomes fascinated with a (true) court case in which, despite considerable evidence to the contrary, a man claimed to be the missing heir to a fortune and title. His unlikely assertion was supported by the claimant's companion, an enslaved man whom Eliza befriends and who exerts a powerful pull on "The Fraud." Sept. 5

Kerry Washington

If Streisand weren't finally unleashing her life story, Washington's "Thicker Than Water" would be the biggest Hollywood name on bookstore shelves. The "Scandal" star spills the beans on that show, sexism and racism in Hollywood, activism and her marriage to former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha in this tell-all (or at least tell-some) account. Sept. 26

Kate DiCamillo

Jonesing for some new DiCamillo? It's been two years since her last novel, "The Beatryce Prophecy." She's been busy. "The Puppets of Spelhorst," the first in a planned trilogy of illustrated fairy tales, will be followed by two more titles from the two-time Newbery Award winner: a middle-grade novel called "Ferris" and the first in a new chapter book series. Oct. 10

Jhumpa Lahiri

With "Roman Stories," the Pulitzer Prize winner returns to the format that earned her that award for "Interpreter of Maladies": short stories. Inspired by her move to Rome and efforts to learn Italian, "Roman Stories" comes with an unusual flex: The U.K. native wrote the stories in Italian and then translated them, with the help of Todd Portnowitz, into English. Oct. 10

John Grisham

How many times would you guess "The Firm" author has been asked to write a sequel to that blockbuster debut? A zillion? Well, it's finally here. Lawyer Mitch McDeere, who fled the country after exposing crooks he worked with in "The Firm," is back to lawyering 15 years later in "The Exchange." And back to sticking his nose in business that may again force him to escape to somewhere remote. Oct. 17

Patty Wetterling

Writing with Joy Baker — the blogger she credits with helping solve the murder of her son Jacob, who was killed in 1989 — Wetterling offers behind-the-scenes details of the case. But "Dear Jacob: A Mother's Journey of Hope" is also about Wetterling's efforts to help grieving parents and improve techniques used to investigate sex offenders. Oct. 17

Sly Stone

The other octogenarian with a career-spanning autobiography coming out in the next few months is the veteran rocker, whose book is named for one of his most popular songs with the Family Stone: "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)." Back in the spotlight because of his electrifying appearance in the Oscar-winning "Summer of Soul" (whose director, Questlove, is publishing the book), Stone writes about success but also the many decades in which he has faded from public view. Oct. 17

Michael Connelly

"Lincoln lawyer" Mickey Haller and his half-brother, regular Connelly detective Harry Bosch, team up to spring a woman who's in prison for the murder of her husband, a sheriff's deputy. She says she didn't do it, and as Haller and Bosch bump into roadblock after roadblock during their investigation in "Resurrection Walk," they search for the real killer. Nov. 7