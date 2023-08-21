16 Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners set a new major league record by recording 17 hits over a four-game span (Aug. 16-19). Milt Stock set the previous record of 16 hits with the Brooklyn Robins in 1925.
STAT OF THE DAY
- Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleveland-Cliffs is still paying off the debt from when it went from $2 billion a year iron ore miner to a $23 billion a year integrated steelmaker.
Timmer served as the department chief for 30 years.
The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the boy as William Bell, of Chicago. He was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Comer Children'…
Follow along for live score updates from around the Region during Week 1 of the high school football season.
"Everybody was shocked with the way it got announced."