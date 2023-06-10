3 For the first time since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, the team won three straight games after trailing by three or more runs in each when Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning of Thursday's game to complete a three-game sweep of the Mets. New York had never lost three straight games when up by at least three or more in each.
STAT OF THE DAY
- Updated
