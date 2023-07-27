4; 12 Miami will honor Detroit's Miguel Cabrera on Friday night when they host the Tigers. Cabrera, who is retiring after this season, made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2003 and had four homers and 12 RBIs in 17 postseason games en route to a World Series title.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
New $34.7 million Kankakee Welcome Center aims to wow with wind turbine blades, bison and other wonders
Indiana hopes to make a good first impression to travelers headed south on Interstate 65 with a striking rest stop featuring wind turbines, pu…
Cody Rosenthal, 27, of Crown Point, was identified as the driver in the crash, police said.
The highway was closed between Route 2 exit in Lowell and U.S. 30 exit near Merrillville between 12:20 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., state police said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Texas Roadhouse, Fairway Indoor Golf, Picky Pet Boutique, KAD Academy and Compass Travel Center opening; former Book Warehouse closes
Texas Roadhouse, Fairway Indoor Golf, Picky Pet Boutique, KAD Academy and Compass Travel Center opening; former Book Warehouse closes
A Canadian National Railway train derailed in Valparaiso Saturday morning and has closed roads in the city.