The State Board of Accounts has postponed Tuesday's audit review with Gary city officials, in light of recent concerns raised about nearly $132,000 in unaccounted-for funds.
The state agency was expected to present recent audit findings amid allegations of city misspending of taxpayer dollars within the city of Gary's restrictive emergency services fund.
"We are postponing the meeting that had been scheduled for (Tuesday) to complete necessary audit procedures, including further review of the concerns expressed recently regarding more than $131,000 potentially being unaccounted for or missing," Matthew Light, agency spokesman, told The Times on Monday.
"We are not in a position to provide further substantive comment until we have completed those steps and spoken to the appropriate individuals as part of our review."
An accounting firm hired by the city recently determined that about $8.2 million was improperly transferred from the city's emergency services fund — a restricted account — from Jan. 1, 2015, to March 31, 2018, to cover payroll and other expenses in the face of a multimillion-dollar structural deficit where yearly expenses outweigh revenue.