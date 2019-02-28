The employment picture in Indiana is an enigma wrapped in a conundrum.
On the one hand, local leaders in Lake County lament that, once young people graduate, many of them move to other states for better paying jobs than can be found in Indiana. On the other hand, a survey by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce shows that more than half the state’s employers can’t fill vacancies because they can’t get qualified candidates.
Bringing these two conflicting notions together into a solution for both is one of the goals of the state chamber’s new Institute for Workforce Excellence.
“It’s impossible to have any business conversation without the workforce issue coming up,” chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said when announcing the creation of the institute in November. “Our goal for the institute is to drive a highly skilled and productive workforce by bringing together tools and resources for employers to use in building their own talent pipeline.”
The chamber survey raised a number of concerns. Of the more than 700 responses, 51 percent said they left jobs unfilled in the past year because of the lack of qualified applicants. That number has risen steadily from 39 percent in 2014.
Other new highs included one-third saying that filling workforce needs is their biggest challenge, up from 20 percent in 2014 and 29 percent in the past year. That figure climbs to 80 percent when adding those employers who cite workforce needs as one of their biggest challenges, the chamber said.
“The lost business opportunities are real and have a negative impact on these companies, their existing employees and the overall economy,” Brinegar said.
The respondents covered a wide variety of businesses of different sizes and included for-profit and nonprofit enterprises. The workforce problems come when 56 percent of them expect to increase the size of their workforce in the next 12 to 24 months, while 62 percent said the supply of qualified candidates does not meet the demand, an 8 percent jump from the previous year.
Education — for workers and employers
A lack of education isn’t the primary problem, as most of the jobs require less than an associate’s degree to qualify, but education is a factor for both the employers and the potential employees.
Jason Bearce, the chamber’s vice president for educational workforce development, said, “Over the decades, schools have had an increased focus on preparing students to continue their education, but not always in alignment with what industry’s needs are. There’s a couple of things students don’t have: special technical skills and employability skills — does the graduate know how to handle being in the workforce?
“We are encouraging all students to have some exposure to the workforce situation through internships, apprenticeships — that sort of thing,” Bearce said. “We are also supporting the governor’s efforts toward next level jobs. A lot of people don’t have the education or the right education for the jobs that are available now.”
That’s the area where the employers are the ones lacking the proper education.
Bearce said grants are available to employers to reimburse them for the costs of training employees or to pay the full cost of tuition at certain schools for training in high need areas, such as advanced manufacturing, building and construction, business and information technology services, health care and transportational logistics (truck drivers).
“Many of these categories are relevant for many industries. Employers don’t often look to the state for solutions, and we think we can be helpful to connect them to these resources. We hope the institute can serve as the Amazon for workforce support. Amazon provides a common source for things it makes and that others make, and that’s what we want to do.
“Many of our members join because they know we advocate for them, but they are not aware of the other services we offer,” Bearce said. “Not only can we offer funding for tuition for employee training, we can help them with treatment for the opioid epidemic. There are options other than termination (for someone with an opioid problem), such as referring them to treatment, so the employer doesn’t lose an employee in the process.”
The survey showed almost three quarters of the employers haven’t used the help that is available through the state’s WorkOne employment system, and 41 percent aren’t aware of the state’s Next Level training grants through the Department of Workforce Development.
Chamber President Brinegar said, “The state must continue to develop, implement and communicate effective training programs, while employers have the responsibility to investigate all options for increasing the skills of their associates. Even if our state functions flawlessly in these areas, Indiana has a demographic challenge. We need to attract more workers to our state just as we strive to attract companies and the jobs they bring with them.”
Connecting employers to resources
Bearce said, while members say the quality and quantity of job seekers are a top concern, the situation is exacerbated by the fact employers don’t work with institutes of higher education to develop the workforce.
“They are busy and (the state’s system of resources) aren’t easy to navigate,” he said. “There will probably be more legislation on workforce activity, but businesses don’t have a history of working with the legislature on those. But they do turn to the chamber. They might not be aware of the resources the chamber has available, but we are trying to make it easier with the survey, or asking employers what they need, so we can connect them with those resources and services that are available.”
Among the resources the chamber’s institute has put in place are: a partnership with Ivy Tech Community College called Achieve Your Degree Initiative, which provides a 5 percent tuition rebate; the Indiana INTERnet statewide internship matching program to help find and develop new hires, and Indiana Workforce Recovery to guide employers on how to help workers identified as having opioid or other drug misuse problems.
A full list of the various resources is detailed on the chamber’s Web site at www.indianachamber.com/workforce. The chamber expects to add additional partnerships for statewide programs in 2019.
Fred Payne, state Department of Workforce Development commissioner, praised the chamber’s institute saying, “Business engagement is a critical factor in addressing the workforce needs of our state. The Indiana chamber’s new institute is an excellent vehicle to use business leadership, investment and engagement to help move our workforce forward.”
Bearce said the chamber has accomplished many of the goals set out in its Vision 2025 plan for workforce development, but he warned, “We can’t legislate our way out of it.”
“It takes time and the work of many people. We want to know what their challenges are and try to connect them to a source of help. Many people are doing a lot, and employers are confused about it. We are trying to simplify if for them and connect them to the resources they need.”