State makes Pfizer boosters available to older Hoosiers, certain others

INDIANAPOLIS — Older Indiana residents and certain other Hoosiers who received both shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can now get the Pfizer booster dose, state health officials said Friday.
The State Department of Health's announcement came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer's booster dose to counter waning immunity in certain populations.
The extra dose is only available to certain people who previously received the Pfizer vaccine, and will only be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot, officials said.
The CDC has recommended the booster dose for people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. People ages 18 to 49 who have chronic health problems and want the booster can also get it.
In addition, people ages 18 to 64 can get the Pfizer booster if they are health-care workers or have another job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.
Eligible Hoosiers who want to obtain a booster dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that has the Pfizer vaccine, designated by PVAX. They can also call 211 for assistance.
Hoosiers are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment to ensure that the booster dose is added, officials said.
The federal government still hasn't considered booster shots for people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots early in the vaccine rollout.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; Sears closes last Illinois location
Coming soon
Coming soon
Closing
Relocating
Expanding
Open
'Always loved the Save the Dunes shop'
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: SoHo Sweets Creamery, Balkan grocer, Filipino restaurant, dental office and furniture store open; Pepe's closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: SoHo Sweets Creamery, Balkan grocer, Filipino restaurant, dental office and furniture store open; Pepe's closes