State makes Pfizer boosters available to older Hoosiers, certain others

INDIANAPOLIS — Older Indiana residents and certain other Hoosiers who received both shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can now get the Pfizer booster dose, state health officials said Friday.

The State Department of Health's announcement came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer's booster dose to counter waning immunity in certain populations.

The extra dose is only available to certain people who previously received the Pfizer vaccine, and will only be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot, officials said.

The CDC has recommended the booster dose for people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. People ages 18 to 49 who have chronic health problems and want the booster can also get it.

In addition, people ages 18 to 64 can get the Pfizer booster if they are health-care workers or have another job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.

Eligible Hoosiers who want to obtain a booster dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that has the Pfizer vaccine, designated by PVAX. They can also call 211 for assistance.