State police offer Halloween safety tips

The Indiana State Police Lowell Post is offering safety tips for trick-or-treating in a year the coronavirus pandemic is impacting many traditions.

"Although everyone loves to get lots of candy and have fun, the most important thing is health and safety while trick-or-treating and making sure everyone gets home safely," the Lowell Post said in offering these recommendations:

1. Know what the dates and times are in your community for trick-or-treating.

2. Make sure that you have a flashlight, glow stick or reflective material on the costume so that you can be seen at all times.

3. Always trick-or-treat with an adult or use the buddy system when approaching a house, and practice social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.

4. Walk on the sidewalks and not in the roadway, and make sure that you look both directions before crossing the roadway.

5. Only go trick-or-treating at houses where the front porch light is on.

6. Never enter the house of a stranger, and preferably only trick-or-treat at homes that you are familiar to you.