As Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Next Level" agenda expands to bike trails, broadband internet service, teachers' pay and other areas, he repeated during his Jan. 15 State of the State address his belief that workforce development remains a top priority.
"Last year, I said that developing a 21st century workforce is the defining issue of the decade," Holcomb said. "Nothing has changed my opinion or my focus on building a Hoosier workforce that can out-compete anyone, anywhere, any day."
The state has estimated that over the next 10 years, Indiana will require more than 1 million skilled workers to fill open jobs and support economic growth.
"Our efforts and investments are designed to meet the goal of ensuring 60 percent of Hoosier adults have a high-value credential beyond high school," Holcomb said during his State of the State address. "To do that, we must get our kids to start thinking about their career paths earlier in their lives. So we will introduce every student to career and apprenticeship options in Indiana’s key opportunity industries."
Much of the state's effort is organized under the Next Level Jobs umbrella, which includes money to help citizens get job training, and for employers to help get new workers' skills up to date. Holcomb has also set goals to encourage adults to return to school to earn degrees.
Next Level
Holcomb introduced the Next Level Jobs program, with its Workforce Ready and Employer Training grants, in August, 2017. It set aside about $24 million covering two years.
Some $14 million of that was to go toward the Workforce Ready program to cover the cost of tuition for certificate programs that take less than two years to complete at Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University.
The other $10 million was dedicated to the Employer Training program to reimburse employers for specialized on-the-job training for new hires. Each employer could collect up to $2,500 per worker. Employer Training grants are available to businesses in these areas: advanced manufacturing; building and construction; health and life sciences; IT and business services; transportation and logistics.
The program targets high growth industries including advanced manufacturing, construction, health sciences, IT services and transportation.
"In 2018, nearly 9,000 Hoosiers enrolled in Workforce Ready-eligible certificate programs," Holcomb said during last month's address at the state capitol. He also noted progress in encouraging residents to return to school: "Another 17,000 who previously started college came back to finish their post-secondary educations."
In his speech, Holcomb set the goal of expanding the Workforce Ready Grant program to help more adults complete degrees or certificates, and to double funding for the Employer Training grant.
Skillful Indiana
Holcomb also touted the state's Skillful Indiana program, launched last year.
"Last October, we announced that the Markle Foundation, along with Microsoft, made Indiana only the second state in the country to land its Skillful program, which helps connect Hoosiers to fulfilling careers," Holcomb said. "They said they chose Indiana because we’re doing, not talking."
Skillful Indiana is based on a Colorado program that has expanded employment opportunities for individuals with non-traditional educational backgrounds. It helps residents tailor their skills to meet employer needs.
When the program launched, officials at the Markle Foundation said they selected Indiana as the second Skillful state because of the state's leaders' focus on developing a skills-based labor market through the state's education and workforce development agencies.
"We are incredibly impressed with the extraordinary work going on in Indiana," said Beth Cobert, Skillful CEO in October. "With Skillful Indiana, we see a tremendous opportunity to bring additional resources, national partners and road-tested programming to contribute to the exciting things happening here."
Skillful provides training programs for employers, promotes post-secondary education initiatives and supports career coaches to guide Hoosiers navigating the education system and job market.
The Skillful Governor’s Coaching Corps program is designed to strengthen and support career coaching professionals. Applications for Skillful's eight-month program are available at Skillful.com/applySGCC until Feb. 15.