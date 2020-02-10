State to take over Gary's troubled Roosevelt

GARY — Before several city residents and educators, Indiana's top education leader announced the state would take over failing Roosevelt Career and Technical Academy.

"No one wants to be in this position, but now it's time for us to look forward," state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Bennett said Thursday. "We are finally able to change the conditions in this school. The students deserve nothing less."

The state is recommending EdisonLearning serve as the turnaround operator, and Bennett lauded Edison's "strong record of success."

Of the six other Indiana schools still on probation, four will be taken over and two will receive management assistance from outside groups. All six are in Indianapolis.

The State Board of Education is expected to vote on the recommendations Monday.

This is the first time the state has ever taken over a troubled school. All the details of the takeovers have not been released, and contracts between the state and the turnaround firms still are being negotiated.