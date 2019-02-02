Statement by LaVetta Sparks-Wade
I would like to collectively thank the Gary Police Dept., the Lake County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for the effort they have put into my case. They have all been consummate professionals, especially Detectives Robin Bodie and Manny Figueroa, and Sheriff’s Deputy Cliff Caldwell. I cannot share the details of my experience because of the pending investigation. However, I thought it was important to speak to the citizens of Gary and those who have followed me on various platforms.
As many of you are aware, I have tried to be open, transparent and accountable. I have shared my personal testimony which consists of triumphs and trials, successes and failures. This is one of the times in which my strength, faith and judgment were challenged.I supported and defended Mr. Washington in the past. I now know firsthand that he is a master of deception.
Domestic violence does not occur overnight, nor does it transpire suddenly. It presents asa gradual erosion of the character, self-esteem and confidence of its victims until they no longer recognize themselves.This is a difficult experience;I know that this was not my fault and I want other women to know, it is not their fault.I may be battered and bruised, but I am not broken. I have no idea what the path to healing holds, but in the words of Wess Morgan, “God will get me through this.”
Humbly submitted,
LaVetta