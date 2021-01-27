Staying motivated

A club player brought me today’s deal from a duplicate game. He told me his wife hadn’t liked his defense, and he hadn’t been thrilled about hers.

“North-South climbed up to 3NT,” he said, “and my wife led the deuce of spades. Declarer won with the queen and led the six of clubs: four, deuce, queen. I returned a spade, and South took his ace and led another club: jack, king, ace. We cashed two spades, but South won my wife’s heart shift with the ace and claimed nine tricks.”

Free finesse

“I thought my wife’s opening lead was questionable,” my friend went on. “She gave declarer a free finesse.”

“And she complained about your spade return at Trick Three?” I asked.

“She denies that she complains. She calls it ‘motivational speaking.’”

At the third trick, East must lead the king of hearts. Declarer must duck that. If he takes the ace, dummy’s entry to the clubs is gone, and he can take only eight tricks in all. Then East shifts back to spades to assure five tricks for the defense.

