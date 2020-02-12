Steaks, chops, seafood remain popular choices at Town Club

Fans of old-fashioned supper clubs will want to check out Town Club Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Highland.

The restaurant, which dates to 1947, has the feel and intimate atmosphere associated with supper clubs from decades ago. Fans of hefty steaks, chops and assorted seafood will welcome a visit to the eatery.

While it was originally established more than seven decades ago, proprietor Mark Hines has owned Town Club since 1988.

At Town Club, guests will find an assortment of dishes. Many of them have been popular at the restaurant for decades. If it's a steak, an order of perch or delicious chops you crave, you'll find it all here.

The eatery also has a homey vibe as owner Hines often greets diners visiting the eatery. Guests may sit in the bar area or the main dining room.

On the menu, guests will find assorted dishes such as Frog Legs, ($22.95); 10-ounce Ribeye Steak ($22.95); French Fried Jumbo Shrimp ($22.95); Corn Fed Indiana Duck ($20.95); Famous Fried Chicken ($16.95); Lake Perch Sandwich ($9.95); Big Bertha roast beef sandwich ($9.95); Talk of the Town chicken sandwich ($9.95); and more. Relish trays accompany all meals.