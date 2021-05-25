Stella Puppy
Stella is an approximately 8 month old Shepherd mix puppy. As you can see, she is the sweetest little thing.... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The boy's body was discovered in the Little Calumet River on Monday night.
- Updated
A resident told police that Friday morning he noticed a garbage can on his property that did not belong to him
- Updated
Lake County prosecutors filed charges this week against a grandmother first arrested last month in connection with the fatal stabbing of her adult daughter's boyfriend April 16 in Hobart.
- Updated
Around 8 p.m. divers were dispatched to search the river behind a tire service business near the hotel.
WATCH NOW: Maskless parents protest at Valpo school board meeting, urge district to not require masks
- Updated
Parents said they want to choose whether they send their children to school wearing a mask. Superintendent Jim McCall has said the district will make a decision about masks closer to August.
- Updated
"It was happiness that I found him — that I could give the family closure — but then ... spotting his body ... it hit me hard," Smith said."
- Updated
A 60-year-old man taken to the hospital early Tuesday after being battered and strangled in the 700 block of Center Street has died and his alleged assailant has been charged, according to officials.
- Updated
Uno Pizzeria & Grill, one of the biggest names in Chicago deep dish pizza, will soon open a new Northwest Indiana location.
- Updated
The woman had no injuries and the manner of death is pending, according to the coroner's office.
- Updated
"Many thought this group was requested by both federal authorities and the police. Simply, that was not true. Neither federal authorities nor police made any such request and no federal authorities were even present," a Wednesday statement from the Highland Police Department reads.