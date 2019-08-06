Women need to start supporting women.
However, there’s more to that than simply saying it out loud and stating that you believe it.
You have to actually do it.
How do you do it? You have to do more than saying “women deserve equal pay” or wonder why women’s events aren’t well-attended. You — women and men — have to participate. Saying that somebody else will do it is never going to work.
I do my best to attend events represented by women. There’s always someone who has a story I can closely relate to or a story that I didn’t relate to which gives me a chance to learn.
There are also new connections to be made and good relationships to keep.
From attending women’s basketball games to conducting interviews and listening to guest speakers, there was always one thing that was projected from them — there needs to be more opportunities for women. And it starts with participation.
I’m a big advocate of supporting women and Bill Conroy is, too.
That is why the former owner of the Chicago Bandits pro softball team is putting on the second annual Empowering Girls for Life event Saturday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
The event features a panel of women from unique backgrounds who all have a dazzling story to tell. Among the lineup of speakers are 2004 Olympic gold medalist pitcher Jennie Finch; Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon as a numbered entrant; Alyssa Carson, the world's youngest astronaut in training; and Jen Tyrrell, principal of Sandburg High School in southwest suburban Orland Park.
The purpose of the convention is to reach out to young women and girls and empower them to be the best that they can be, according to Conroy.
He began the initiative last year by enlisting the help from athletes he’s worked with in the past, such as former Bandits star Finch and Tyrrell, who coaches an elite travel softball team with Conroy.
Tyrrell believes Empowering Girls is an important learning experience for the audience because it allows them to listen to different women in the workforce — not just athletes — share incredible stories.
"You’re sharing in a way that inspires young people to think and reflect and potentially then impart action,” Tyrrell said.
Conroy said he was impressed by the outstanding speakers at last year’s event and is looking forward to hearing from 18-year-old Carson, who’s earmarked to be on the first mission to Mars.
“She’s been in the NASA program since she was 11 years old,” Conroy said. “Some of my softball players are her age.”
Conroy recognizes that there is no equal pay for women in all aspects of business — especially in sports.
The U.S. Women’s National Team won the World Cup earlier in July for the second time in four years and each member is still fighting for equal pay, even though their program is more successful than the men’s team.
“When a person does a job that’s bringing in revenue, they should be getting paid the same as their counterparts, regardless of what their sex is,” Conroy said.
While owning the Bandits, Conroy said the team had to pay $25,000 a game for television rights whereas Major League Baseball received millions of dollars for its television rights.
“Revenue share and women’s sports is a losing venture,” Conroy said. “There’s not enough attendance there.”
Both Conroy and Tyrrell hope to see the convention evolve by seeing women coming out to learn and support each other. They hope the event will educate women by informing them to take advantage of opportunities and to be the best versions of themselves.
“Do what you do with passion,” Tyrrell said. “Take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way because it’s going to propel into another opportunity.”
The Empowering Girls for Life conventions starts Saturday at 9 a.m. with gold-winning Olympic softball players Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley kicking off the panel.
The event is free for all ages with registration, but is mainly geared towards girls ages 7 to 17. To register or learn more about the event, visit www.empoweringgirls.life.