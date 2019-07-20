It’s been a rough week, Sox fans.
The only highlight the organization has had in July was sending Lucas Giolito, James McCann and Jose Abreu to the All-Star Game, and I bet all three are probably wishing they were still in Cleveland. Entering play Friday, the Sox are 0-7 on a 10-game road trip after the break.
The Sox look to spark some magic in Tampa before returning home Monday to play the Miami Marlins.
There might be some angry fans waiting at Guaranteed Rate Field, but at least the new netting extending to the foul poles will be installed to prevent hecklers from throwing objects onto the field.
Rebuilding what's broken
Tuesday's 11-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals featured more heartbreak beyond the mound ... and the batter's box. In the first inning, rookie left fielder Eloy Jimenez injured his right elbow after colliding with center fielder Charlie Tilson. This is the second time this season Jimenez will be placed on the injured list; his first layoff was due to a high ankle sprain. The Sox have plenty of outfielders to fill the left field spot while Jimenez recovers, so we probably won't be seeing star outfielder Luis Robert just this second.
The Sox should have a better outlook in August when Tim Anderson is expected to return after suffering an ankle injury late last month. Anderson has been a key missing piece for the White Sox offensively, having a breakout season thus far. Starting pitcher Manny Banuelos is also expected to return.
Ceasing all doubts
Each season Sox fans look forward to the farm system’s biggest prospects to debut at Guaranteed Rate Field.
In 2017, it was Yoan Moncada. In 2018, it was Michael Kopech. This season, it was Jimenez and Zack Collins with an added bonus later on: Dylan Cease. The 23-year-old is ranked as the No. 18 prospect overall in baseball by MLB Pipeline. He became the first top-ranked pitcher since Kopech to toe the rubber for the Sox when he made his debut on July 3 at home against the Detroit Tigers.
Sox fans watched Cease take the mound with hopeful eyes and he ended up getting his first big-league win. That gave him more of a storybook debut than Kopech, whose first game was overshadowed by heavy rain after two impressive innings.
Cease made his second start Tuesday, and took his first loss. Despite giving up six runs in the first four innings, Cease's seven strikeouts and one walk over 108 pitches were a positive sign. He became the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out six or more in each of his first two career appearances.
The glitch factor
Don’t worry Sox fans. This defensive hiccup is all just a temporary setback. We should know by now the Sox have what should be known as a "glitching rotation" instead of a pitching rotation.
Whenever a pitcher puts up good numbers, something goes terribly wrong. They either go on a losing streak or suffer from the "Tommy John curse." Examples include Kopech in 2018, and Reynaldo Lopez and Carlos Rodon this year.
However, when a pitcher gets cold, we must learn to stick with him. Primary example: First-time All-Star Giolito. This kind of inconsistency is what frustrates Sox fans the most.
There have been a lot of hurdles this season, but that's expected when your team's in rebuild mode. So, keep your socks on, Sox fans. We still have 68 games to go.