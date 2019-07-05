Relax, Wrigley faithful. We're still living in a golden age of Cubs baseball.
If you survived any part of the 108-year drought caused by the Billy Goat curse, this little daze of confused baseball should be nothing.
The Cubs are 23-27 over the last 50 games, and the players aren't taken it lightly. The team called for a players-only meeting Monday before playing the Pirates to talk about the need to play smart baseball.
The Cubs care, and so should you.
With the recent backlash the Cubs are getting on Twitter and on the radio, let's take a moment to celebrate what the Cubs have accomplished as the team heads into the All-Star break.
Contreras, Baez are All-Stars again
On June 27, it was announced that Contreras and Baez would start for the National League team in Cleveland. Baez will be the starting shortstop for the second year in a row while Contreras will catch for the first time in an All-Star uniform. He was the starting designated hitter in last year's game in Washington.
Bryant also is an All-Star
This will be Bryant's first All-Star selection since his National MVP season in 2016 and his third selection overall. With shoulder injuries in 2018 causing Bryant's season to turn upside down, he believes this year's selection is the most special one. Despite the personal frustrations he and the rest of the team have faced on the field, he says it's nice to just play baseball.
The NL Central is wide open
The Cubs avoided a four-game sweep from the Pirates Thursday with an 11-3 win as the Brewers lost to the Cincinnati Reds. That gave the Cubs some good mojo with just two games left — against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field — before the All-Star break. Heading into Friday's action, only 3.5 games separated the division's top and bottom teams.
Recent signing of Kimbrel
On June 7, the Cubs officially announced signing seven-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel is easily one of the best closers in Major League Baseball, leading all active major league pitchers in saves with 334. He was also the closer for the Boston Red Sox last season, helping them win a World Series ring, something the Cubs would like to wear again.
Be happy with what you have
Theo Epstein and Joe Maddon did everything fans expected them to do by creating and developing an unbelievable farm system and then bringing home a World Series celebration to downtown Chicago.
Epstein has a well-known eye for blue-chip prospects — some of whom are current mainstays and some who have been flipped to get key pieces like Aroldis Chapman and Jose Quintana. And Maddon's coaching ability and "cool guy" manner with the younger guys has proved to be a big step in the right direction for the future of the organization. You seriously can't expect the Cubs to win a World Series every single year, but you can expect a bright future and more playoff appearances to come.
If you're still frustrated with the Cubs after reading this, I have one question for you: Remember when the Cubs were down 3-1 in the World Series?