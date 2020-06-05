Stevenson Crane Service expands internationally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Stevenson Crane Service, a South Holland-based heavy lifting distributor, has diversified and expanded its business globally.

The heavy lifting firm became a multi-national parts dealer by expanding into international parts procurement, including the sourcing of hard-to-find parts. It's also added distribution for the Load King line, which includes the Terex truck crane and boom trucks.

Stevenson Crane Service, a 31-year-old family-owned business, added industry veteran Paul Moustis, a Chicago native, as its new parts manager as it expands its reach across the globe.

“Myself and my new teammates here at SCS prioritize service and quality," Moustis said. "Our clients have worked with us over the years because they can depend on the consistency of delivery on service. I’m excited to build on that, and we now we can provide them the best parts and equipment from anywhere in the world.”

He's tasked with expanding Stevenson’s capabilities beyond the array of cranes, lifts, telehandlers and specialized equipment it already services to include specialized mobile machinery, utility truck parts and an extensive supply chain network.