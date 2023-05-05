Highland-based Strack & Van Til raised $23,766 through its latest Checkout Challenge to help animals in need via a donation to Humane Indiana.

“We are so pleased with the result of the Checkout Challenge for Humane Indiana,” said Jeff Strack, president and CEO of Strack & Van Til. “Raising over $20,000 in one week is incredible and shows how much people love the mission and helping animals. We are happy to present Humane Indiana with this donation, and more importantly, we hope that the Checkout Challenge efforts helped spread the word about the mission of Humane Indiana.”

Strack & Van Til customers rounded up their purchases to the nearest dollar when they checked out to donate to Humane Indiana. All 22 stores in Lake, Porter and Jasper Counties participated, including the Town & Country grocery store in Valparaiso.

“We are elated by the generosity of Strack & Van Til and their customers,” said Brian Fitzpatrick, CEO of Humane Indiana. “Seeing the community come together to support the mission in this way is beyond inspiring. On behalf of Humane Indiana, thank you to every Strack & Van Til customer who participated in the Checkout Challenge round-up campaign, and the store managers and cashiers who worked so hard to make each roundup donation happen.”

Humane Indiana works to protect pets and wildlife and create a nurturing connection between animals and people. It assists 25,000 animals a year that are homeless, orphaned or injured. It runs a low-cost veterinary clinic and has foster care, wildlife rehabilitation, a pet food pantry, homelessness prevention and shelter and adoption services.

The donation from Strack & Van Til customers will benefit the Humane Indiana Shelter and Adoption Center and Estelle Marcus Clinic in Munster and the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Valparaiso.

