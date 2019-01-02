Strack & Van Til New Product Column: Certified Angus Ground Beef
Remember the last time you sunk your teeth into a big, juicy, thick burger from your favorite burger joint? Perfectly grilled and mouth-wateringly memorable: the type that bona fide burger lovers crave.
Now you can recreate that same perfect burger at home, with the best beef in the Midwest, guaranteed. Try ground beef made from Certified Angus Beef ®, Indiana Made and only available at your local Strack & Van Til store.
“The Certified Angus Beef ® brand is traditionally sold at Strack &Van Til, but compared to other beef, there’s nothing traditional about it. Each cut is a taste of the heartland – rich, meaty and succulent – and when it’s ground, the results are nothing short of delicious.” said Strack & Van Til Meat Department Director Gary Teachman. “Certified Angus Beef ® brand beefs up your burgers, makes a mean meatloaf and charges up your chili for the best bowl you’ve ever tasted.”
Signature Certified Angus Beef ® is ground fresh daily in the meat department at all Strack & Van Til locations, noted Teachman. Whether it’s 82% lean ground chuck, 85% lean ground round or 93% lean ground sirloin, customers are sure to taste the difference between Strack & Van Til Signature Certified Angus Beef ® ground beef and competitors’ products.
Only the best cuts can be called the Certified Angus Beef ® brand. To earn the name Certified Angus Beef ®, each cut must meet stringent quality standards, including abundant marbling, appearance and tenderness.
“This ensures that every bite is incredibly tender, naturally juicy and exceptionally flavorful,” Teachman explained. “When Certified Angus Beef ® is ground, these qualities are apparent in the ground beef you use for your favorite dish.”
“Strack & Van Til prides itself on offering the very best products on the market,” said Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Michael Tyson. “Ground beef made from Certified Angus Beef ® is just one of the ways that we go above and beyond to satisfy our customers and make their lives easier.”
“You can count on Strack & Van Til for the best ground beef, guaranteed,” said Teachman. “Shop your local store for Certified Angus Beef® ground beef and serve up a burger that’s a cut above the rest.”
Advertisement