Strack & Van Til New Product Column: Hams
“Oh, there’s no plate like ham for the holidays…”
Delight your guests and make a delicious tender ham the star of your holiday feast.
“You’ll find the largest variety of smoked hams in the Midwest at your local Strack & Van Til store,” said Meat Department Director Gary Teachman. “Choose from a selection of quality hams to serve at your traditional holiday dinner, including bone-in and boneless, spiral sliced and fully cooked or easy to carve and simple to cook.”
Hosting a crowd? A Smithfield® Hickory Smoked Half Ham is a larger sized ham that’s ideal for big holiday gatherings. Naturally hardwood smoked, gluten free and fully cooked, this is a great ham at an excellent price, said Teachman. There are no center slices removed, which means there’s up to 28 percent more center meat per ham versus portion hams.
Seeking a spiral sliced ham? Teachman noted that Strack & Van Til has numerous options from which to choose. For instance, Cure 81®, Hillshire® Farm, Sugardale, Cook’s® and Best Choice® are all available in various tasty flavors from Honey to Brown Sugar Glazed.
Step up to a Smithfield® Hickory Smoked Bone-in Spiral Sliced Half Ham in the red foil package and indulge in a mouth-watering delicacy. This naturally hickory smoked, spiral sliced, hand trimmed, fully cooked succulent ham has natural juices and includes a packet of glaze.
For a real treat, try the Pecan Praline coated Smithfield® Spiral Sliced Ham. “This is a special flavor your family and guests will not forget,” Teachman said.
Strack & Van Til’s Meat Department also carries great traditional, quality hams like Hillshire® Spiral Sliced in several flavors and Fleur De Lis™ Premium Hardwood Smoked Ham.
If you prefer a boneless variety with a flavorful smoked flavor, a Kentucky Legend® ham is the perfect solution. Choose a half or whole ham for a larger celebration and a Kentucky Legend® Petite Ham for a smaller gathering. All are easy to carve and cook.
“Keep an eye out for Strack & Van Til’s $4.00 off coupon on a half or whole Kentucky Legend® Ham,” said Teachman.
Whether your family is large or small, if you have personal favorites or are establishing a new tradition, you’ll find the ham you’re looking for at your local Strack & Van Til
Remember, “For the holidays, you can’t beat ham sweet ham”.
Advertisement