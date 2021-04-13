Strategic withdrawal

Cy the Cynic says that if at first you don’t succeed, come up with a good exit strategy. Cy should have used that approach in today’s deal.

At four hearts, the Cynic took the king of clubs and drew trumps. He next led a diamond to dummy’s ace and back to his queen, and West took the king and returned a diamond. When East won and led a spade, West got two spades.

“Bid 3NT at your second turn,” North said grumpily. “Not even you could lose that contract.”

Overcall

North had a point, but Cy makes four hearts if he has an exit strategy. West probably has the king of diamonds for his vulnerable overcall. After Cy draws trumps, he takes the ace of clubs, ruffs dummy’s last club and exits with a low spade.

Say East wins with the ten. If he returns a spade, West is end-played when he takes the ace. If instead East leads the jack of diamonds, Cy plays low, takes dummy’s ace and exits with a spade. When West wins, he must give Cy his queen of diamonds or yield a ruff-sluff.

Daily question

You hold: S 8 4 H Q 4 3 2 D A 8 6 4 C A 9 6. The dealer, at your left, opens two spades (weak). Your partner doubles, and the next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: To double and oblige you to respond at the three level, partner has a hand worth at least 16 points. He promises support for the unbid suits, especially the other major. Bid four hearts — what you expect to make. You would bid three hearts with neither minor-suit ace.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0